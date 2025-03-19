Broos to ease three replacements into Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is happy with the three players he has called up to reinforce his squad ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho in Polokwane on Friday and Benin in Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Injuries and personal matters forced the Bafana coach to replace Orlando Pirates playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi, Kaizer Chiefs centre back Rushwin Dortley and left-back Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns.

In their places Broos called in Stellenbosch FC centreback Thabo Moloisane, Polokwane City midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule and 21-year-old defender Vuyo Letlapa of Sekhukhune United.

While Dortley and Maswanganyi withdrew because of injuries, Modiba has been given extended time to be with his family and wife who gave birth early in the week.

While happy to have new faces, Broos insisted he does not expect any of these players to start in either match. The coach will use this camp for the three replacements to familiarise themselves with the squad as he will probably call them up again for friendlies in June.