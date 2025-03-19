Lyle Foster in action for Bafana Bafana in their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Congo in Gqeberha last year. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD
Bafana Bafana take on Lesotho in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday (6pm), looking to go top of group C ahead of Rwanda.
Here are the five players who are going to be key for Bafana as they look to claim all three points:
Ronwen Williams
Williams returned to action for Mamelodi Sundowns from an injury layoff against AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates and is available to lead the team in their search for a third qualifying win. Lesotho will battle to breach SA’s net with the world-class keeper in goal.
The Sundowns centre-back has been one of his club’s most consistent performers in all competitions this season and Broos is likely to pair him with Siyabonga Ngezana in the heart of the defence.
Teboho Mokoena
The dynamic Downs star has made that central defensive midfield position his own for club and country and Broos will again entrust him with that position, possibly with club teammate Bathusi Aubaas.
Percy Tau
The Qatar SC attacker has returned to the national team and is expected to walk back into the starting line-up as part of an attack that should include either Lyle Foster, Elias Mokwana or Iqraam Rayners.
Lyle Foster
Whenever he is fully fit, the Burnley striker will always be the favourite to start upfront because of his pedigree and ability to find the back of the net. Broos is likely to give him the leading role at centre-forward.
Bafana relying on big five in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho
Win against the neighbours crucial as Hugo Broos’ team chase a place at Canada, Mexico, US, 2026
Bafana Bafana take on Lesotho in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday (6pm), looking to go top of group C ahead of Rwanda.
Here are the five players who are going to be key for Bafana as they look to claim all three points:
Ronwen Williams
Williams returned to action for Mamelodi Sundowns from an injury layoff against AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates and is available to lead the team in their search for a third qualifying win. Lesotho will battle to breach SA’s net with the world-class keeper in goal.
Grant Kekana
The Sundowns centre-back has been one of his club’s most consistent performers in all competitions this season and Broos is likely to pair him with Siyabonga Ngezana in the heart of the defence.
Teboho Mokoena
The dynamic Downs star has made that central defensive midfield position his own for club and country and Broos will again entrust him with that position, possibly with club teammate Bathusi Aubaas.
Percy Tau
The Qatar SC attacker has returned to the national team and is expected to walk back into the starting line-up as part of an attack that should include either Lyle Foster, Elias Mokwana or Iqraam Rayners.
Lyle Foster
Whenever he is fully fit, the Burnley striker will always be the favourite to start upfront because of his pedigree and ability to find the back of the net. Broos is likely to give him the leading role at centre-forward.
Riveiro prays Downs and Bucs meet again in CAF and Cup final
Arne Slot keeps calm after tough week for Liverpool
Man United’s Fernandes hits back after Keane criticism
Sundowns coach says title race will be open until the end
Coach Nabi calls for Chiefs to be patient and trust the process
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Broos to ease three replacements into Bafana squad
Broos upset with Pirates over Maswanganyi’s late withdrawal
Manchester United season ticket prices rise 5%
Riveiro prays Downs and Bucs meet again in CAF and Cup final
Arne Slot keeps calm after tough week for Liverpool
Man United’s Fernandes hits back after Keane criticism
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.