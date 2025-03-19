Sport / Soccer

Bafana relying on big five in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Win against the neighbours crucial as Hugo Broos’ team chase a place at Canada, Mexico, US, 2026

19 March 2025 - 14:48
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lyle Foster in action for Bafana Bafana in their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Congo in Gqeberha last year. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD
Lyle Foster in action for Bafana Bafana in their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Congo in Gqeberha last year. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD

Bafana Bafana take on Lesotho in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday (6pm), looking to go top of group C ahead of Rwanda. 

Here are the five players who are going to be key for Bafana as they look to claim all three points:

Ronwen Williams 

Williams returned to action for Mamelodi Sundowns from an injury layoff against AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates and is available to lead the team in their search for a third qualifying win. Lesotho will battle to breach SA’s net with the world-class keeper in goal.

Grant Kekana 

The Sundowns centre-back has been one of his club’s most consistent performers in all competitions this season and Broos is likely to pair him with Siyabonga Ngezana in the heart of the defence. 

Teboho Mokoena 

The dynamic Downs star has made that central defensive midfield position his own for club and country and Broos will again entrust him with that position, possibly with club teammate Bathusi Aubaas.

Percy Tau 

The Qatar SC attacker has returned to the national team and is expected to walk back into the starting line-up as part of an attack that should include either Lyle Foster, Elias Mokwana or Iqraam Rayners.

Lyle Foster 

Whenever he is fully fit, the Burnley striker will always be the favourite to start upfront because of his pedigree and ability to find the back of the net. Broos is likely to give him the leading role at centre-forward.

Riveiro prays Downs and Bucs meet again in CAF and Cup final

Win on Sunday will go far in helping youngsters such as Relebohile Mofokeng grow, Pirates coach says
Sport
1 day ago

Arne Slot keeps calm after tough week for Liverpool

Healthy 12-point lead atop the EPL ensured manager was not in panic mode
Sport
1 day ago

Man United’s Fernandes hits back after Keane criticism

United skipper says he does things his way after Roy Keane criticises his work rate
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach says title race will be open until the end

Orlando Pirates reduce points gap after beating table-topping Sundowns 2-1 on Sunday
Sport
1 day ago

Coach Nabi calls for Chiefs to be patient and trust the process

Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 loss to Richards Bay a blow for the side, whose Tunisian trainer is facing heavy pressure
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Charity work behind jeweller’s bid to scale Mount ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
All Blacks coach makes his peace with strict ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Dickie Conrad, a trailblazer way ahead of his time
Sport / Cricket
4.
Kohli and balance make RCB top IPL contenders, De ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Arne Slot keeps calm after tough week for ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Broos to ease three replacements into Bafana squad

Sport / Soccer

Broos upset with Pirates over Maswanganyi’s late withdrawal

Sport / Soccer

Manchester United season ticket prices rise 5%

Sport / Soccer

Riveiro prays Downs and Bucs meet again in CAF and Cup final

Sport / Soccer

Arne Slot keeps calm after tough week for Liverpool

Sport / Soccer

Man United’s Fernandes hits back after Keane criticism

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.