Broos upset with Pirates over Maswanganyi’s late withdrawal

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in a press Conference at The Ranch Hotel in Polokwane on Monday before Friday's 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was not happy on Monday as he announced he has been forced to replace Orlando Pirates playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi after only being notified on Sunday evening of his injury.
Maswanganyi missed second-placed Pirates’ 2-1 win in their top of the table Premier Soccer League clash against leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday. Broos felt Pirates should have informed him earlier of the injury.
“I’m a bit angry because we only knew it yesterday [Sunday] evening when they [Pirates] knew already on Saturday that he couldn’t play yesterday [against Sundowns],” Broos said as his squad assembled in Polokwane on Monday. “That meant we had to look for someone else.
“The first choice was Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Chippa United, but he’s also injured on the knee. We now have Polokwane City midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule as a replacement for Maswanganyi,” said the Bafana coach.
Other than Maswanganyi, Broos was happy to have all his selected players in camp for the two 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium (6pm) on Friday and Benin in Ivory Coast on Tuesday.
“It’s a long time ago we had all the 23 players on the first day of the camp. OK, I lie a bit because there’s one player who’s not here.
“It's Aubrey Modiba, but he has to do something more important than being in a camp with the national team. His wife will give birth this afternoon [Monday] and I think there is a need to be present as a father. He will join us later in the evening [Monday night].
“I think those things are more important in life than a qualification game for the World Cup.”
Bafana have played four qualifiers against Benin (2-1 win at home), Rwanda (2-0 loss away), Zimbabwe (3-1 win at home) and Nigeria (1-1 draw away) and are on seven points on top of group C with Rwanda and Benin.
Ndamulelo Maphangule of Polokwane City has been called by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to replace Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates
Lesotho, who drew against Nigeria away from home in their opener to put the Super Eagles’ (in fifth place on three points) campaign in a spin are in fourth place with five points. Zimbabwe occupy bottom after earning two points from four matches.
Broos said the matches against Lesotho and Benin will be critical in determining whether Bafana qualify for the next World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.
“As everybody knows, there’s an important game in front of us. It’s a crucial moment. I said it already, if we can achieve two victories against Benin and Lesotho I think we can make a big step in qualification, certainly also taking into account the other games.
“We know they will be tough, first against Lesotho. They are a team fighting for each other, fighting for every metre and every ball and they’re playing against SA.
“They can always do something more against SA and Southern African teams. It will be a tough game.
“Then we’ll have the game outside the country against Benin. The only advantage we have here is that Benin is playing in Ivory Coast [Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan]. Their big crowd of supporters will not be there.
“That will be a little advantage for us. But again, we saw what the game was more than a year ago here [at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium in November 2023]. We won 2-1 but it was a difficult game and it will be a difficult game again next week in Ivory Coast.”
Broos upset with Pirates over Maswanganyi’s late withdrawal
Modiba the only other player not in camp for World Cup qualifiers as his wife was giving birth
