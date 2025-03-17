Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has predicted that the Brazilians and Orlando Pirates will still drop points, insisting the title race will go down to the wire.
Second placed Pirates outwitted table-topping Sundowns 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Sunday, thanks to Relebohile Mofokeng's quick-fire brace within the first five minutes of the game. The outcome reduced the point gap between the two sides to 15 points with Pirates having played four games fewer which effectively means the gap would be cut to three points if they win those games in hand.
“I am sure that both Pirates and Sundowns will still lose points because they have tough matches to play but let’s hope we can minimise losses. It would be fantastic if we win all our matches until the end, if not we will hope Pirates drop points ... this championship will be open until the end, for sure,” Cardoso said.
“The result is what it is. Before the game I said that whatever would happen today, the title race will still be on, so let’s go to the next matches and see what will happen.''
In the 66th minute, Khuliso Mudau netted Downs’ goal that ended up as a mere consolation. Cardoso maintained he did not feel like a loser despite losing the game against title foes, suggesting he was proud of his troops' overall effort.
“Today I lost the game but I don't feel like a loser because I felt that my team fought until the end for a result. The boys reacted in a difficult environment and context ... emotionally, they were strong enough to keep themselves in the match until the last minute,'' the Sundowns coach said.
The Brazilians’ next game will be the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals away to Tunisian giants Esperance, who Cardoso previously managed, on April 1.
Sundowns coach says title race will be open until the end
Orlando Pirates reduce points gap after beating table-topping Sundowns 2-1 on Sunday
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has predicted that the Brazilians and Orlando Pirates will still drop points, insisting the title race will go down to the wire.
Second placed Pirates outwitted table-topping Sundowns 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Sunday, thanks to Relebohile Mofokeng's quick-fire brace within the first five minutes of the game. The outcome reduced the point gap between the two sides to 15 points with Pirates having played four games fewer which effectively means the gap would be cut to three points if they win those games in hand.
“I am sure that both Pirates and Sundowns will still lose points because they have tough matches to play but let’s hope we can minimise losses. It would be fantastic if we win all our matches until the end, if not we will hope Pirates drop points ... this championship will be open until the end, for sure,” Cardoso said.
“The result is what it is. Before the game I said that whatever would happen today, the title race will still be on, so let’s go to the next matches and see what will happen.''
In the 66th minute, Khuliso Mudau netted Downs’ goal that ended up as a mere consolation. Cardoso maintained he did not feel like a loser despite losing the game against title foes, suggesting he was proud of his troops' overall effort.
“Today I lost the game but I don't feel like a loser because I felt that my team fought until the end for a result. The boys reacted in a difficult environment and context ... emotionally, they were strong enough to keep themselves in the match until the last minute,'' the Sundowns coach said.
The Brazilians’ next game will be the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals away to Tunisian giants Esperance, who Cardoso previously managed, on April 1.
Mofokeng-inspired Bucs halt Sundowns to stay in title race
Rassie invites Bafana coach Broos to visit Bok training
Sundowns need to protect their lead, says Cardoso
Motsepe pleads with African states to invest in infrastructure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Newcastle beat Liverpool to end 70-year trophy drought
Arsenal keep faint title hopes alive with win over Chelsea
Man United to leave Old Trafford for ‘world’s greatest stadium’
Chiefs host City with eye on treble of wins
Riveiro wary of Stellies in their backyard
Forest lose fine appeal over VAR social media posts
Barker furious about ref’s role in Chiefs’ cup win
Chiefs coach Nabi determined to win trophies
Sars puts MaMkhize’s troubled Royal AM under the hammer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.