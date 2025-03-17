Sport / Soccer

Coach Nabi calls for Chiefs to be patient and trust the process

Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 loss to Richards Bay a blow for the side, whose Tunisian trainer is facing heavy pressure

17 March 2025 - 18:08
by Neville Khoza
Nasreddine Nabi, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, reacts to Fezile Gcaba of Richards Bay scoring. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has once again emphasised the need for patience at the club and trust in the process despite the team suffering their ninth defeat of the season when they lost 2-0 to Richards Bay in a Premier Soccer League match at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat was a blow for Chiefs, who remain in eighth place on the log table with 29 points from 22 matches.

After the side’s inconsistent run, the pressure continues to mount on Nabi, but the Tunisian coach remains optimistic he will turn the fortunes around and says they are on the right track.

“We are rebuilding a team and a big club such as Kaizer Chiefs is not built in six or seven months. You need more time than that,” Nabi told the media at the postmatch press conference.

“We know exactly what we need to have a better team or club.

“And it is not today because we are losing and tomorrow when we are winning and say the opposite.

“We are in the building process and we know exactly what we need.”

Fezile Gcaba and Yanela Mbuthuma scored in the second half to hand Bay the maximum points.

In their past five league matches, Amakhosi have managed to find the back of the net only twice and have not scored in their previous two.

Nabi is now looking forward to the Fifa international break to work on a few things before their next fixture against Golden Arrows on March 30 at the Mpumalanga Stadium.

“We play games every three days and there is not much you can work on when you play every three days,” he said.

“We have been struggling in that area and we hope that with the international break we can work on certain things.

“After they scored early in the second half, the team became nervous as they tried to come back and when you do that, you leave a lot of spaces behind which they took advantage of to score the second goal.

“Against a low block they were playing a lot of people inside and around the box. We tried to do combinations and make crosses.

“But we were lacking a big striker who could fight for the ball and we have to give credit to Richards Bay for the way they fought for the three points.”

Mofokeng-inspired Bucs halt Sundowns to stay in title race

Pirates turn tables with 2-1 win over Brazilians
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal keep faint title hopes alive with win over Chelsea

Headed goal by stand-in striker Mikel Merino raises faint chance of catching runaway leaders Liverpool
Sport
1 day ago

Mabasa ahead of Downs clash: ‘anything is possible’

There are still many games to play and points to fight for, says striker
Sport
4 days ago

Broos happy to smoke peace pipe with Adams

Former Stellenbosch player was booted out of the camp for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in 2024 for disciplinary reasons
Sport
4 days ago

Rassie invites Bafana coach Broos to visit Bok training

‘We agreed we should see each other in the future to discuss how I manage a team, how he manages a team’
Sport
4 days ago
