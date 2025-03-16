Sport / Soccer

Newcastle beat Liverpool to end 70-year trophy drought

Local hero Burn hands Newcastle the lead in 45th minute by thumping in a header from a corner

16 March 2025 - 21:08
by MARTYN HERMAN
Newcastle United players celebrate winning the Carabao Cup at the final whistle. Picture: REUTERS
Newcastle United players celebrate winning the Carabao Cup at the final whistle. Picture: REUTERS

London — Newcastle United ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought as they beat Liverpool 2-1 to win the League Cup with goals in each half by Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sparking a Geordie party at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Local hero Burn gave Newcastle a deserved lead in the 45th minute when the defender thumped in a header from a corner.

Roared on by a sea of fans clad in black and white, Newcastle took complete control of the match seven minutes after the break when Swedish forward Isak swept a shot past Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Premier League leaders Liverpool finally mustered a response when Federico Chiesa halved the deficit in stoppage time but the damage was done and the day belonged to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who won the club’s first domestic trophy since 1955.

Reuters

Arsenal keep faint title hopes alive with win over Chelsea

Headed goal by stand-in striker Mikel Merino raises faint chance of catching runaway leaders Liverpool
Sport
11 hours ago

Liverpool need to regroup after shock exit from Champions League

Mohamed Salah in tears after loss to PSG in last-16 tie as League Cup final looms
Sport
4 days ago

Some Man United players not good enough, says Ratcliffe

Co-owner backs manager Amorim to turn around the club's fortunes
Sport
5 days ago

West Ham win gives boost for League Cup final, says Newcastle manager

Eddie Howe focuses on Liverpool showdown after ‘one of our best wins of the season’
Sport
5 days ago

Forest lose fine appeal over VAR social media posts

Nottingham Forest chided a video assistant referee after loss to Luton Town
Sport
6 days ago
