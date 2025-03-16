Mofokeng-inspired Bucs halt Sundowns to stay in title race

Relebohile Mofokeng, front, celebrates scoring against Sundowns with Pirates teammates. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane once famously proclaimed “this thing still has a heartbeat and we wait for another twist in the tale”.
The Relebohile Mofokeng-inspired Buccaneers arrived at FNB Stadium not wearing the favourites’ tag, but they turned the tables with a 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns to stay in the title race.
With this important win, secured through a first-half brace by Mofokeng in front of a good crowd at FNB Stadium, Pirates have narrowed the points gap on Sundowns to 15, with four games in hand.
The match will also serve as a huge morale booster for Mofokeng who has been off the boil in the past few matches, having last scored a league goal in the 1-0 win over Magesi in December.
The other positive for Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is 19-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi passed this test with flying colours as he rarely set a foot wrong in the heart of the defence.
Mbokazi, who played in the last three matches for Pirates against Stellenbosch and Chippa United in the league and SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup, looked assured against the potent Sundowns attack of Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Peter Shalulile and Iqraam Rayners.
Youthful Mbokazi was the least experienced player for Pirates as Riveiro went with a strong line-up that included goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, Tapelo Xoki, Deano van Rooyen, Makhehlene Makhaula, Deon Hotto, Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa.
For Sundowns, coach Miguel Cardoso also rolled out the big guns in Ronwen Williams, Lucas Suárez, who had a poor game and was substituted in the second half, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Ribeiro Costa, Marcelo Allende, Rayners and Shalulile.
Pirates took the lead inside four minutes when Mofokeng connected with a cross from Makgopa for his third goal of the season as they made their intentions clear early on.
Mofokeng registered his brace a minute later when his curling shot went past Kekana and Williams’ outstretched hands as the Buccaneers got off to a dream start.
Pirates must be credited for applying themselves and taking their chances, but they received a helping hand by poor defending from Suárez, who was at fault for both goals.
Sundowns nearly pulled one back after 21 minutes when Kekana’s header bounced off the upright from a corner kick by Mokoena.
Mudau eventually scored for Sundowns after 67 minutes when he connected with a defence-splitting pass from Rayners to beat Chaine, but Pirates had the last laugh as they remain in what was a two-horse race for the title.
Meanwhile, Richards Bay secured an impressive 2-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the King Zwelithini Stadium. The victory saw the Natal Rich Boys climb to 11th spot in the standings after registering their sixth league win of the season.
Amakhosi remain eighth in the standings after recording their ninth league defeat of the campaign. They dominated the first half, but were wasteful and failed to convert their chances.
The Natal Rich Boys started the second half brightly and took a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute as Fezile Gcaba headed home Justice Figareido’s free kick, with keeper Bruce Bvuma well beaten.
Chiefs pushed forward in numbers, but they were left vulnerable at the back. Thulani Gumede hit the upright and Yanela Mbuthuma fired home from the rebound in the 72nd minute, sealing Richards Bay’s 2-0 win.
