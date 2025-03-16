Sport / Soccer

Arsenal keep faint title hopes alive with win over Chelsea

Headed goal by stand-in striker Mikel Merino raises faint chance of catching runaway leaders Liverpool

16 March 2025 - 18:39
by WILLIAM SCHOMBERG
Mikel Merino, left, heads Arsenal's winner against Chelsea on Sunday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEX PANTLING
London — Arsenal defeated London rivals Chelsea 1-0 for their first win in four Premier League games on Sunday as a headed goal by stand-in striker Mikel Merino boosted their faint hopes of catching up with runaway leaders Liverpool.

Merino scored in the 20th minute when he stooped to flick his looping header over Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal after a Martin Odegaard corner.

The win left second-placed Arsenal 12 points behind Liverpool..

The top two teams have played 29 games with a further nine rounds of fixtures to go.

Chelsea are fourth, one point ahead of Manchester City and five behind third-placed Nottingham Forest. 

Substitutes Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon struck late to give Fulham a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur as the Cottagers cut the gap on their rivals for European football next season.

Fulham were far superior in the first half but failed to capitalise as Timothy Castagne wasted their clearest opening when he scuffed a tame effort straight at Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs, with seven changes from Thursday’s 3-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, absorbed the pressure and defended well though they offered little going forward.

But Ange Postecoglou’s double substitution at halftime, bringing on Son Heung-min and Lucas Bergvall, had the visitors much improved after the break.

Dominic Solanke twice headed wide before he spurned Spurs’ best chance, slicing over from close range after substitute James Maddison chested a parried shot into his path.

Those Spurs opportunities seemed to revive Fulham and, shortly after Willian shot just wide, Muniz produced a superb first-time finish 12 minutes from time.

Spurs’ Wilson Odobert was dispossessed almost immediately after coming on and Antonee Robinson’s cross bounced around the penalty box before Muniz swept home his fifth league goal from the bench this season.

Reuters

Rassie invites Bafana coach Broos to visit Bok training

‘We agreed we should see each other in the future to discuss how I manage a team, how he manages a team’
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns need to protect their lead, says Cardoso

Coach downplays his side’s chances of winning the PSL title after their 2-0 win over AmaZulu
Sport
4 days ago

Motsepe pleads with African states to invest in infrastructure

Caf’s re-elected president maintains investing in sport has financial benefits for participating countries
Sport
4 days ago

Liverpool need to regroup after shock exit from Champions League

Mohamed Salah in tears after loss to PSG in last-16 tie as League Cup final looms
Sport
4 days ago

Man United to leave Old Trafford for ‘world’s greatest stadium’

Projected cost of ambitious new home in Manchester is about R47bn
Sport
4 days ago
