Sport / Soccer

Rassie invites Bafana coach Broos to visit Bok training

‘We agreed we should see each other in the future to discuss how I manage a team, how he manages a team’

13 March 2025 - 19:30
by Marc Strydom
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, left, in conversation with Springbok counterpart Rassie Erasmus. Picture: RASSIE ERASMUS/X
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, left, in conversation with Springbok counterpart Rassie Erasmus. Picture: RASSIE ERASMUS/X

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says it was “exciting” to meet Rassie Erasmus, revealing his World Cup-winning Springbok counterpart invited the Belgian to attend a “few days’ training” with the national rugby team.

Erasmus posted pictures on social media last week of himself and Broos having a chat, apparently at a Castle Lager function.

The Bok coach wrote: “Not a long chat but certainly learnt a few things I will try to implement! Dankie Hugo Broos! Lekka.

Broos was asked about the meeting as he announced his squad on Thursday for March’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho at home and Benin away at the SABC studios in Auckland Park.

“It was a nice meeting. We agreed we should see each other in the future to discuss how I manage a team, how he manages a team,” the Bafana coach said.

“I was happy I met him and he invited me to — if I can and there is no Bafana game or whatever — come and see a game and even, if I can, go and spend a few days of training with them.

“So I’m excited about it.”

Erasmus has played a huge role in the Springboks’ success and broadening their appeal across races in SA.

He coached the Boks to victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan with their first black African captain Siya Kolisi in charge.

As director of rugby, Erasmus worked closely with head coach Jacques Nienaber as the Springboks won the 2023 World Cup in France, with global superstar Kolisi again at the helm on the field. 

The Boks had been through a miserable period before Erasmus’ transformation of the team.

Broos has also had tremendous success restoring the confidence and competitiveness of long-ailing Bafana, including steering them to the bronze medal at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, SA’s best finish at the tournament in 24 years.

The national football team have qualified for the next Nations Cup in Morocco in December and January.

They are enjoying one of their strongest World Cup qualification campaigns in many years, with the joint-lead in group C.

Wins against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on March 21 and in the away game against Benin in Ivory Coast on March 25 would put Bafana in a strong position to reach the first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US.

Broos happy to smoke peace pipe with Adams

Former Stellenbosch player was booted out of the camp for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in 2024 for disciplinary reasons
Sport
8 hours ago

Tau in Bafana preliminary squad for World Cup games

The Qatar-based star last played for the national team against Nigeria in June last year
Sport
1 week ago

Broos happy with Bafana’s Afcon draw, says Egypt are group B favourites

We have a great opportunity to qualify for the next round, says SA coach
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sundowns need to protect their lead, says Cardoso
Sport / Soccer
2.
Swiatek and Rune head to Indian Wells ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Many peaks to scale for the Boks with tough 15 ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
World and SA Rugby scrum down to help former ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Warriors sanction causes CSA more reputational ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Boks covering their bases in first alignment camp

Sport / Rugby

Many peaks to scale for the Boks with tough 15 matches ahead

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Rassie hedges his bets on Kolisi by going big

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.