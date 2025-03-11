Chiefs host City with eye on treble of wins

Lehlogonolo Matlou, left, and Wandile Duba of Kaizer Chiefs
during the club’s media day in Johannesburg. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Inacio Miguel has stressed the importance of consistency as Amakhosi go for their third successive victory for the first time this season when they welcome struggling Cape Town City to FNB Stadium in the league on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Chiefs go into this clash against City, who are winless in their past eight games with six defeats and two draws across all tournaments, off the back of beating Magesi and Stellenbosch in the league and in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, respectively.
“Consistency should be what defines us ... we are really eager to maintain consistency because the difference between big teams and regular teams is consistency.
“If we can be consistent we can go far. Consistency would also mean that we’re growing in our process of rebuilding,'' Miguel said during a media open-day at Naturena.
The Angolan international, who is Chiefs’ vice-skipper despite only arriving at the start of the season, also weighed in on being prone to yellow cards, insisting he would always sacrifice himself for the team even though his coach, Nasreddine Nabi, had had a word with him.
Miguel has accumulated six yellow cards and one red card from 22 games across all competitions this season.
“I had a meeting with coach Nabi ... he told me to calculate my tackles, but I told him ‘listen, I don’t have a problem taking yellow cards or a red card if it’s for the team’.
“I will keep doing it but now as a team we are doing better than we were doing at the start of the season and that means I am not that exposed,” Miguel said.
“I will always do everything to help the team avoid conceding. I told coach Nabi, ‘if you don’t want me to get yellow cards, don’t put me in the team’.
“I don’t mind if the supporters say ‘ai, Miguel gets a lot of yellow cards’ ... it doesn’t matter if the team is winning.
“Of course, I need to have that timing as I am also still learning and new in the league.”
Chiefs host City with eye on treble of wins
Vice-captain Inacio Miguel stresses the importance of consistency after Magesi and Stellenbosch victories
