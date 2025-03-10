Sport / Soccer

Man United fans deserve more from team, says manager

Thousands protest over Manchester United’s poor performance, rising ticket prices and job losses

10 March 2025 - 15:45
by LORI EWING
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates scoring from a free kick during the English Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Picture: CARL RECINE/GETTY IMAGES
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates scoring from a free kick during the English Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Picture: CARL RECINE/GETTY IMAGES

Manchester — Manchester United fans deserve better from the team, manager Ruben Amorim said following their 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, after the day started with a protest from several thousand supporters outside Old Trafford.

The supporters, most of them dressed in black, marched to the stadium in protest against the club’s owners, who have been criticised for the team’s poor performance on the pitch, plus rising ticket prices and job losses.

They chanted and carried banners, one of them reading: “Love United, Hate Glazers” in reference to United’s US owners, the Glazer family.

Organised by fan group The 1958, the protest marked just more than a year since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe struck a deal to buy a 25% stake in the club.

“This club will never die, that is clear,” Amorim said after Sunday’s match. “You feel it in the streets.

“This is a big business and maybe all the fans in this league sometimes feel it is harder to go to the games and pay for tickets. We want to give them a lot of effort. In the future, we will not play like that.”

Amorim had said before kickoff that he hoped his team “would use the energy” from the fan unrest.

The hard-to-please manager was mostly disappointed after the draw, however, particularly with the first half when United were under pressure and defended in numbers.

“It’s just the low block, it’s just the way to give the ball to the opponent,” he said. “But the spirit to follow the plan, to be together, that is a good thing.

“This is an example for the future, but I’m just seeing the low block, and you can feel it a little bit, the frustration of our fans in the first half.”

Amorim was asked why his team, who defeated Manchester City 2-1 in December and drew with league leaders Liverpool 2-2 in January, tended to play well against better teams.

“I don’t know. Maybe it is that in those games it is a little bit more acceptable to play in the low block, and that can help us a lot,” the Portuguese said.

“Against other teams, we have to push forward. That’s why it’s difficult here. Sometimes you have to press high, it’s more difficult, sometimes the characteristics of the players are not there to do that.”

United skipper Bruno Fernandes scored the team’s only goal from a brilliant direct free kick just before halftime.

“I think [Fernandes] steps up all the time,” Amorim said.

“Sometimes he can show some frustration in some moments that can hurt him more than anybody, and I understand that. It’s the frustration that he wants to win. But he is always available, always there to play in different positions when we need, sometimes a goal, a free kick and an assist is always there.

“He’s a very good example for the other players,” Amorim said. 

Reuters

Nuno tells soaring Forest to enjoy the ride after win against Man City

Forest are third on the table, four points ahead of champions Manchester City
Sport
1 day ago

Barker furious about ref’s role in Chiefs’ cup win

Stellies coach upset result of game was decided by a referee's decision
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs coach Nabi determined to win trophies

Kaizer Chiefs last lifted a cup when they were league champions in the 2014-15 season
Sport
4 days ago

Sars puts MaMkhize’s troubled Royal AM under the hammer

Curator issues public notice announcing auction of PSL club to recoup R40m due in taxes
Sport
4 days ago

Tau in Bafana preliminary squad for World Cup games

The Qatar-based star last played for the national team against Nigeria in June last year
Sport
6 days ago

Benni McCarthy sets sights high for ‘sleeping giant’ Kenya

Moeneeb Josephs and Vasili Manousakis join Bafana legend in coaching staff for Harambee Stars
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Rassie hedges his bets on Kolisi by ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Lange wins Cycle Tour ... just like dad, Malcolm
Sport / Other Sport
3.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: But for blasted sport, Miller ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
France’s Dupont exits Six Nations with sore heart ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
MARK ETHERIDGE: ‘Pocket Hercules’ pulls much more ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Arsenal draw against Man United a blow to their title challenge

Sport / Soccer

Chelsea return to top four after Leicester victory

Sport / Soccer

Nuno tells soaring Forest to enjoy the ride after win against Man City

Sport / Soccer

Barker furious about ref’s role in Chiefs’ cup win

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs coach Nabi determined to win trophies

Sport / Soccer

Sars puts MaMkhize’s troubled Royal AM under the hammer

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.