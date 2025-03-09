Barker furious about ref’s role in Chiefs’ cup win

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker during the Nedbank Cup match with Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Incensed Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is adamant that referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa robbed them in their 3-1 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Gasa overruled one of his assistants, who had flagged for a foul on Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens before Pule Mmodi scored with his knee from a corner kick.
From the start, Gasa signalled he was giving the goal but his assistant’s flag confused matters, forcing the two match officials to put their heads together before Gasa confirmed it was indeed a goal.
“I am not going to talk too much about the game, it doesn’t help us, trying to explain [that] we could have done this or they [Chiefs] done that better. Ultimately the game is decided once again on a refereeing decision, so it is just really disappointing,” Barker said at his postmatch press conference that lasted less than two minutes.
“I’ve fortunately looked at it [the controversial incident], the linesman is raising his flag for what he saw as a foul on our keeper, which was blatantly a foul. It just doesn’t help us to talk about the match ….”
Ultimately the game is decided once again on a refereeing decision, so it is just really disappointing
Steve Barker
Mmodi’s controversial goal came in the 95th minute as the game looked destined for extra time, after Andre de Jong had levelled matters in the 86th minute, rising smartly to head home a Sanele Barns corner-kick. Chiefs had broken the deadlock via Inacio Miguel’s penalty in the 20th minute. Gasa awarded Amakhosi the spot-kick after Ismaël Toure handled the ball inside the box.
Second-half substitute Mfundo Vilakazi put the game to bed when he scored Chiefs’ third goal in the 111th min, five minutes after the initially allocated six-minute additional time had expired.
Vilakazi intercepted a loose ball in his half and ran towards unguarded Stellies goals before walking the ball into an empty net. Goalkeeper Stephens had left his area to help in a last-minute corner kick in the Chiefs’ box.
Stellies face Orlando Pirates in the league at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
