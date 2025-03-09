Arsenal draw against Man United a blow to their title challenge

Declan Rice celebrates equalising for Arsenal in front of a hostile Old Trafford crowd. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester — Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice struck in the second half to cancel out Bruno Fernandes’ free kick but Mikel Arteta’s men could only muster a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday in a big blow to their Premier League title chances.
Second-placed Arsenal trail leaders Liverpool by 15 points, but with a game in hand, while Manchester United are 14th on 34 points.
The first half was far from a classic with Arsenal dominating possession but with few chances for either side. Fernandes finally broke the deadlock seconds before halftime and against the run of play with a brilliant free kick that sailed over the wall and past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper David Raya.
The second half was far more entertaining, with near misses for both sides before Rice levelled in the 74th minute when he latched on to a ball from Jurrien Timber and unleashed a blistering shot from the edge of the box past André Onana.
Reuters
