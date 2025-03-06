Sport / Soccer

Sars puts MaMkhize’s troubled Royal AM under the hammer

Curator issues public notice announcing auction of PSL club to recoup R40m due in taxes

06 March 2025 - 14:59
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/Gallo Images
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) curator has issued a public notice announcing the auction of troubled Premier Soccer League blub Royal AM in a bid to recoup a reported R40m in tax owed by owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.

Bids will be accepted from 8am to 1pm on March 14 and the winning bid is scheduled to be announced three days later at 5pm.

“The curator bonis of Royal AM Football Club (Pty) Ltd hereby invites all/any interested parties to submit offers for the purchase of the football club known as Royal AM as a going concern. The owner of Royal AM FC is Royal AM Football Club (Pty) Ltd,” the curator’s public notice states.

As the club is being sold as a “going concern”, the buyer will inherit all the club’s debts including R15m due to former player Samir Nurković, which triggered a transfer ban against the club by Fifa, world football’s controlling body.

Royal AM have not played a match since losing their PSL clash against TS Galaxy on December 29, prompting the league to indefinitely suspend their fixtures. 

Thwihli Thwahla have missed nine PSL fixtures and it remains unclear the nine games will be rescheduled should a buyer be found, given the PSLs packed schedule.  

In all, Royal AM have 19 games to play to complete the season which ends in May. 

Attempts to contact PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala and Royal’s GM Richard Makhoba for comment were unsuccessful.

Sars has requested that offers for buy Royal be submitted by email to: pg@bidderschoice.co.za.

A refundable R1m must also be paid into a trust account of the curator’s legal representatives. 

