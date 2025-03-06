Chiefs coach Nabi determined to win trophies

Nasreddine Nabi. Picture: DARREN SWART/GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is hell-bent on reigniting the habit of winning trophies at the club, aiming to start by winning the Nedbank Cup.
Chiefs, who last lifted a cup when they were league champions in the 2014-15 season, face Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday (6pm).
“We have to do everything to win the cup. We’re Kaizer Chiefs ... we’re not only wanting it [the Nedbank Cup] because we want to go to CAF [Confederation Cup], no!
“We want it because we are a big club and we want to go back to winning trophies even if we don’t go anywhere [referring to qualifying for the Confed Cup through winning the Nedbank Cup],” Nabi told a media conference at Nedbank’s headquarters in Sandton on Thursday.
“We want to reignite that habit of winning trophies. Big teams like Kaizer Chiefs sometimes get into tough periods but they never die.
“It’s just a matter of time before they wake up. We’ve a great possibility to go far in this tournament.”
Chiefs have already completed a league double over Stellies this season, beating them 2-1 and 1-0 home and away.
Even so, Nabi insisted their past two results against the Cape winelands side would count for nothing on Saturday.
Nabi suggested Stellies would want revenge.
“We’re playing against a very big team that’s still in the CAF Confederation Cup this season. We believe it’s going to be a very tough game.
“We don’t believe, for one second, that the last two positive results that we got against them are going to count in this one because even those games were very tight,” Nabi said.
“They are going to play for the fact that they’ve already lost to us two times to say that ‘never the third [time they lost to Chiefs]’ and that will push their players to play a good game.”
Chiefs will welcome back instrumental midfielders Gaston Sirino and Thabo Cele from suspensions, while centre-back Rushwin Dortley is also expected to start after missing their last game, a 1-0 win over Magesi in the league midweek, due to a minor discomfort.
Nedbank fixtures
Saturday: SuperSport vs Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Stellenbosch vs Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay (6pm); Sundowns vs Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: Durban vs Gallants, Chatsworth (3pm)
