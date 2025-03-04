Tau in Bafana preliminary squad for World Cup games

Percy Tau has been named in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s 37-player preliminary squad for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin despite the forward’s absence from the national team for almost a year.

Tau, who moved from Egyptian giants Al Ahly to Qatar SC in January, last played for SA in their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Nigeria in Uyo in June, when he came off the bench in the 79th minute.

He was on the bench but did not play in a 3-1 win against Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein days later.

Broos explained at the time, and on other occasions as he excluded Tau from most of his squads last year after the forward was part of Bafana’s bronze finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in early 2024, that he believed he had to protect the player amid criticism from fans in SA.

He also expressed concern about Tau being in and out of the line-up at Ahly and said many times he thought the player should move to a club where he could be more of a regular.