Tau in Bafana preliminary squad for World Cup games
It is unclear whether the Qatar SC player will arrive for matches against Lesotho and Benin
Percy Tau has been named in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s 37-player preliminary squad for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin despite the forward’s absence from the national team for almost a year.
Tau, who moved from Egyptian giants Al Ahly to Qatar SC in January, last played for SA in their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Nigeria in Uyo in June, when he came off the bench in the 79th minute.
He was on the bench but did not play in a 3-1 win against Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein days later.
Broos explained at the time, and on other occasions as he excluded Tau from most of his squads last year after the forward was part of Bafana’s bronze finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in early 2024, that he believed he had to protect the player amid criticism from fans in SA.
He also expressed concern about Tau being in and out of the line-up at Ahly and said many times he thought the player should move to a club where he could be more of a regular.
Since his move to the Qatar Stars League, Tau has played four times for his new club.
It is unclear whether he will arrive for the matches against tricky World Cup qualifying group C opponents Lesotho and Benin, or what communication and arrangements Broos might have been made with him for the games.
The games are not potentially crucial for Bafana.
Wins at home at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 17 and in the away game against Benin being played at the same venue in Polokwane on March 24 would continue one of SA’s most promising World Cup qualifying campaigns.
Broos’s team are in second place on goal difference to Rwanda, one of three teams on seven points with third-placed Benin.
Minnows Lesotho have surprised to be in fourth place on five points, their results including a 1-1 shock away draw with Nigeria at the start of the group stage.
Nigeria are wallowing in fifth place in the six-team group on three points, a point ahead of Zimbabwe.
Bafana Bafana preliminary squad
Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine, Sydney Mobbie, Khulumani Ndamane, Thabo Moloisane, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Deano van Rooyen, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Ndamulelo Maphangule, Luke le Roux, Siphesihle Mkhize, Evidence Makgopa, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha, Ashely Cupido, Thapelo Morena, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau, Mihlali Mayambela.