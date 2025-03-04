Benni McCarthy sets sights high for ‘sleeping giant’ Kenya

Benni McCarthy felt respected and wanted by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and believes he can awaken a “sleeping giant” as Harambee Stars coach, the Bafana Bafana legend explained for his decision to take the national team’s coaching job.

The 47-year-old former AmaZulu and Cape Town City coach, who last worked for two years as Manchester United’s forwards coach under previous manager Erik ten Hag, was announced as coach of Kenya on Monday.

Bafana’s all-time leading scorer told Kenyan football journalist Eric Njiru, in a video shared on X, he had some interviews with US Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs but the FKF made it clear they were hungry for his services.

Asked if he had found himself in demand for coaching jobs since leaving United, McCarthy replied: “I won’t say demand but I did have a few interviews for jobs where you go with other coaches, mostly with MLS clubs in the US. Then this [offer] came back.

“I think it’s a sleeping giant. I looked at the project and it’s a country that has a lot of potential.