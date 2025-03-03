Sport / Soccer

Ex-SA striker Benni McCarthy appointed as coach for Kenya

Unveiled at a press conference in Nairobi, former SA star will debut as mentor later this month against Gambia

03 March 2025 - 16:48
by Mark Gleeson
Benni McCarthy is the new head coach of the Kenyan national football team. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MATTHEW ASHTON
Kenya named former SA international Benni McCarthy as coach on Monday, about three weeks before they resume their World Cup qualification campaign.

He will debut later this month with an away match against Gambia followed by a home clash with Gabon.

Kenya trail leaders Ivory Coast by five points in World Cup qualifying Group F but have six matches to play.

The group winners qualify for the finals with the four best runners-up having the chance to progress via a second round.

Kenya will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Tanzania and Uganda but did qualify for the 2025 finals in Morocco.

McCarthy, unveiled at a press conference in Nairobi, was last on the staff at Manchester United for two seasons under manager Erik ten Hag, working as a coach for the strikers.

His previous managerial experience has been at SA clubs Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

The 47-year-old McCarthy, who won 80 caps for Bafana and scored at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, played in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United. He lifted the Champions League trophy with Porto in 2004. — Reuters

Bayern face Stuttgart, focus on Leverkusen clash

Bundesliga leaders gear up for next week’s Champions League last-16 first-leg tie
Sport
4 days ago

Frosler positive Chiefs will hold their own at Downs

Amakhosi defender says team must use ‘big team’ status
Sport
5 days ago

England should have hosted World Cup before Saudi, says Blatter

Former Fifa chief says 2034 edition of soccer showpiece ‘was organised in a very clever way so nobody was in opposition’
Sport
5 days ago

Chiefs revved up for mighty clash with Sundowns

Fast car action at Zwartkops Raceway a good team-building exercise to take players’ minds off things
Sport
6 days ago

Newcastle will need near-perfection to stall Liverpool, says Howe

Inconsistency of his side of concern for Magpies manager and he knows there can be no lapses at Anfield
Sport
6 days ago
