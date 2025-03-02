Nabi asks Chiefs fans to be patient after loss to Downs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi left, during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on March 1 2025 in Pretoria. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has again apologised to the club's fans after another defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
The defeat was Amakhosi’s eighth this season in 19 matches under Nabi, leaving them eighth on the log standings.
But the Tunisian feels it is too early to panic and asked supporters to be patient, as he believes they will turn the corner.
“I would like to pass a message to the fans and apologise to them for where we are on the log standing,” Nabi said.
“It doesn't reflect the performances we have been having. We are working hard and we want to assure the supporters this is a temporary thing. We are sure the team will finish the league in a higher position than we are right now.
“We are feeling the improvement of the players in these big games where they show character and good mindset. It’s only the small things that could have made the difference in those big games, don’t panic.”
Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored the only goal of the match in the first half to help Masandawana complete a league double this season. Nabi wants his side to build on that performance.
“It is the mindset we must have and be consistent. We need to take this performance against Sundowns into the next matches,” he said. “When you play for these big clubs, sometimes the results are not good and critics are harsh on the players. We have to encourage players so that they are in the right mindset and also work on the tactics of the game.”
Nabi also revealed he has rejected big offers from big teams to be here.
“I didn’t come here for the money, the media is talking about my salary. I promise you I have approaches from big clubs to pay me three times what I am getting here. I have a mission here at Kaizer Chiefs, I am not here for the money and I love this club.
“I am strong and I don’t lose my confidence quickly like that. I am going to sacrifice [a lot of things] so Chiefs can go back to where they belong. Criticism is part of the job, but when you see your colleagues do it, sometimes it is a lack of respect.”
Nabi asks Chiefs fans to be patient after loss to Downs
Defeat was Amakhosi’s eighth this season in 19 matches under the Tunisian coach
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has again apologised to the club's fans after another defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
The defeat was Amakhosi’s eighth this season in 19 matches under Nabi, leaving them eighth on the log standings.
But the Tunisian feels it is too early to panic and asked supporters to be patient, as he believes they will turn the corner.
“I would like to pass a message to the fans and apologise to them for where we are on the log standing,” Nabi said.
“It doesn't reflect the performances we have been having. We are working hard and we want to assure the supporters this is a temporary thing. We are sure the team will finish the league in a higher position than we are right now.
“We are feeling the improvement of the players in these big games where they show character and good mindset. It’s only the small things that could have made the difference in those big games, don’t panic.”
Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored the only goal of the match in the first half to help Masandawana complete a league double this season. Nabi wants his side to build on that performance.
“It is the mindset we must have and be consistent. We need to take this performance against Sundowns into the next matches,” he said. “When you play for these big clubs, sometimes the results are not good and critics are harsh on the players. We have to encourage players so that they are in the right mindset and also work on the tactics of the game.”
Nabi also revealed he has rejected big offers from big teams to be here.
“I didn’t come here for the money, the media is talking about my salary. I promise you I have approaches from big clubs to pay me three times what I am getting here. I have a mission here at Kaizer Chiefs, I am not here for the money and I love this club.
“I am strong and I don’t lose my confidence quickly like that. I am going to sacrifice [a lot of things] so Chiefs can go back to where they belong. Criticism is part of the job, but when you see your colleagues do it, sometimes it is a lack of respect.”
Chiefs’ Nabi is a quality coach, says Cardoso
Frosler positive Chiefs will hold their own at Downs
Chiefs revved up for mighty clash with Sundowns
Move to curb fake tickets for big soccer matches
Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chiefs revved up for mighty clash with Sundowns
Newcastle will need near-perfection to stall Liverpool, says Howe
Galatasaray accuse Mourinho of ‘racist statements’ after Istanbul derby
Move to curb fake tickets for big soccer matches
Pirates and Sundowns learn Caf quarterfinal opponents
Sundowns coach heaps praise on ‘intelligent’ Adams
Sundowns coach Cardoso unfazed by Bucs’ games score
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.