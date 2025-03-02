Sport / Soccer

Nabi asks Chiefs fans to be patient after loss to Downs

Defeat was Amakhosi’s eighth this season in 19 matches under the Tunisian coach

02 March 2025 - 20:19
by Neville Khoza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi left, during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on March 1 2025 in Pretoria. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi left, during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on March 1 2025 in Pretoria. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has again apologised to the club's fans after another defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat was Amakhosi’s eighth this season in 19 matches under Nabi, leaving them eighth on the log standings.

But the Tunisian feels it is too early to panic and asked supporters to be patient, as he believes they will turn the corner.

“I would like to pass a message to the fans and apologise to them for where we are on the log standing,” Nabi said.

“It doesn't reflect the performances we have been having. We are working hard and we want to assure the supporters this is a temporary thing. We are sure the team will finish the league in a higher position than we are right now.

“We are feeling the improvement of the players in these big games where they show character and good mindset. It’s only the small things that could have made the difference in those big games, don’t panic.”

Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored the only goal of the match in the first half to help Masandawana complete a league double this season. Nabi wants his side to build on that performance.

“It is the mindset we must have and be consistent. We need to take this performance against Sundowns into the next matches,” he said. “When you play for these big clubs, sometimes the results are not good and critics are harsh on the players. We have to encourage players so that they are in the right mindset and also work on the tactics of the game.”

Nabi also revealed he has rejected big offers from big teams to be here.

“I didn’t come here for the money, the media is talking about my salary. I promise you I have approaches from big clubs to pay me three times what I am getting here. I have a mission here at Kaizer Chiefs, I am not here for the money and I love this club.

“I am strong and I don’t lose my confidence quickly like that. I am going to sacrifice [a lot of things] so Chiefs can go back to where they belong. Criticism is part of the job, but when you see your colleagues do it, sometimes it is a lack of respect.”  

Chiefs’ Nabi is a quality coach, says Cardoso

Sundowns coach unsure whether Amakhosi’s lack of action will benefit them in Saturday’s clash
Sport
3 days ago

Frosler positive Chiefs will hold their own at Downs

Amakhosi defender says team must use ‘big team’ status
Sport
4 days ago

Chiefs revved up for mighty clash with Sundowns

Fast car action at Zwartkops Raceway a good team-building exercise to take players’ minds off things
Sport
5 days ago

Move to curb fake tickets for big soccer matches

New ticketing system will only apply at FNB and Orlando stadiums, says Stadium Management
Sport
5 days ago

Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup

PSL executive committee takes decision after meeting tax-troubled club and curator
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Leave female athletes alone
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Van der Dussen ponders future as Proteas eye ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Boks to play France and Ireland, as well as Italy ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Lions undaunted by facing Bulls in wet weather
Sport / Rugby
5.
Chiefs’ Nabi is a quality coach, says Cardoso
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Chiefs revved up for mighty clash with Sundowns

Sport / Soccer

Newcastle will need near-perfection to stall Liverpool, says Howe

Sport / Soccer

Galatasaray accuse Mourinho of ‘racist statements’ after Istanbul derby

Sport / Soccer

Move to curb fake tickets for big soccer matches

Sport / Soccer

Pirates and Sundowns learn Caf quarterfinal opponents

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach heaps praise on ‘intelligent’ Adams

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach Cardoso unfazed by Bucs’ games score

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.