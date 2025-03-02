Fulham advance as Man U crash out FA Cup

Fulham's Bernd Leno celebrates with his team after he saves the penalty from Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee to win the penalty shoot-out at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, March 2 2025. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/JASON CAIRNDUFF
Manchester — Fulham knocked out FA Cup holders Manchester United in a penalty shoot-out in a dramatic fifth-round tie on Sunday to secure their spot in the quarterfinals after the match ended 1-1 with goals from Fulham’s Calvin Bassey and United’s Bruno Fernandes.
Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved Victor Lindelof’s penalty, leaving United’s Joshua Zirkzee needing to bury his to keep their hopes alive. Yet he fired his effort straight at Leno sparking wild Fulham celebrations.
Fulham caught United’s defence flat-footed from Andreas Pereira’s corner to strike first blood seconds before halftime, with Rodrigo Muniz nodding on for Bassey to head home.
Fernandes levelled in the 71st minute when Diogo Dalot cut it back from the left-hand side and United’s skipper unleashed a left-footed shot from just inside the 18-yard box that sailed past two Fulham defenders and goalkeeper Leno on its way into the far corner to send the game into extra time.
