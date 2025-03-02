Sport / Soccer

Fulham advance as Man U crash out FA Cup

Fulham secure their spot in the quarterfinals in dramatic style after match against Man United ends 1-1

02 March 2025 - 22:16
by Lori Ewing
Fulham's Bernd Leno celebrates with his team after he saves the penalty from Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee to win the penalty shoot-out at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, March 2 2025. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/JASON CAIRNDUFF
Fulham's Bernd Leno celebrates with his team after he saves the penalty from Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee to win the penalty shoot-out at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, March 2 2025. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Manchester — Fulham knocked out FA Cup holders Manchester United in a penalty shoot-out in a dramatic fifth-round tie on Sunday to secure their spot in the quarterfinals after the match ended 1-1 with goals from Fulham’s Calvin Bassey and United’s Bruno Fernandes.

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved Victor Lindelof’s penalty, leaving United’s Joshua Zirkzee needing to bury his to keep their hopes alive. Yet he fired his effort straight at Leno sparking wild Fulham celebrations.

Fulham caught United’s defence flat-footed from Andreas Pereira’s corner to strike first blood seconds before halftime, with Rodrigo Muniz nodding on for Bassey to head home.

Fernandes levelled in the 71st minute when Diogo Dalot cut it back from the left-hand side and United’s skipper unleashed a left-footed shot from just inside the 18-yard box that sailed past two Fulham defenders and goalkeeper Leno on its way into the far corner to send the game into extra time.

Reuters

Nabi asks Chiefs fans to be patient after loss to Downs

Defeat was Amakhosi’s eighth this season in 19 matches under the Tunisian coach
Sport
15 hours ago

Newcastle will need near-perfection to stall Liverpool, says Howe

Inconsistency of his side of concern for Magpies manager and he knows there can be no lapses at Anfield
Sport
5 days ago

Man U to cut up to 200 more jobs as it targets profit after five years’ losses

Club has been restructuring and cutting costs since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took a 25% stake last year
Sport
6 days ago

Newcastle hang on to beat Forest after first-half blitz

Magpies peter out in second half as Forest fight back in seven-goal thriller
Sport
1 week ago

Liverpool extend lead to 11 points with win over Manchester City

Arne Slot’s side have 64 points from 27 matches ahead of second-placed Arsenal
Sport
1 week ago
