Sport / Soccer

Chiefs’ Nabi is a quality coach, says Cardoso

Sundowns coach unsure whether Amakhosi’s lack of action will benefit them in Saturday’s clash

27 February 2025 - 18:43
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is wary of Chiefs boss Nasreddine Nabi. Picture: ANTONIO MUCAVE
Mamelodi Sundowns will meet a rested Kaizer Chiefs during their big Premier Soccer League encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgevile on Saturday (3.30pm).

The last time Amakhosi were in action was a 4-1 defeat at the hands of SuperSport United last Tuesday at FNB Stadium and since them the Brazilians have played three league matches.

When Chiefs were idling, Sundowns convincingly beat Marumo Gallants, TS Gallants and Sekhukhune United in a period of eight days where they scored an impressive 11 goals.

Because of these recent wins by big margins, Sundowns are enjoying a 15-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates who have played four matches less.

Looking to Saturday’s clash, which could see them increase their lead to 18 points before Pirates take on Gallants in the late kickoff on the same day in Bloemfontein, Downs coach Miguel Cardoso said he is not sure whether Chiefs’ lack of action will benefit them or not.

“I don’t know what they have been doing during this period, I cannot say whether it was good or bad [for them],” said Cardoso.

“What I know is that their coach [Nasreddine Nabi] always works hard to develop his team. He knows what he has ahead of him, the responsibility of his club, he is a clever man and he is a quality coach.

“In the last days of this period leading up to our match, he will worry about us but before that he only worried about himself and how he is going to get the team better.”

Given the recent run of good results, Cardoso rejected talk that they are favourites over Chiefs who have been blowing hot and cold.

“In me there is no lack of ambition, never. If I take the tag of favourites in this match, I will be passing the energy to my players and they don’t need that. There are no favourites when the whistle starts.

“You go there to show what you have and in the end that’s when you say you were favourites but not before the match. I want the right attitude from the beginning.”

