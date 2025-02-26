Sport / Soccer

Frosler positive Chiefs will hold their own at Downs

Amakhosi defender says team must use ‘big team’ status

26 February 2025 - 18:24
by Sihle Ndebele
Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler views the upcoming game against Mamelodi Sundowns as a chance to make their supporters happy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILIP MAETA
Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler sounded confident they will hold their own against perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns, asserting Amakhosi were too big a team to play with fear.

Sundowns, who are well-placed to win their eighth league title on the trot, host Chiefs at a sold-out Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). Amakhosi haven’t lifted a trophy since winning the league in the 2014/15 term.

“Sundowns are a big team and they’ve been doing well but we are also a big team, so we’ll approach the game with a very good mentality that will show we’re also a big team with courage,'' Frosler said.

Frosler also views the game as a chance to make their supporters happy, especially after disappointing them by losing 4-1 at home to SuperSport United in their last outing last week. The 27-year-old right-back emphasised they have put the Matsatsantsa defeat behind them.

“Playing Sundowns is always going to be difficult but we will go there and do our best. Playing Sundowns is always a big occasion for everyone. For us, we’ve got a big following, a big support base, so we want to make them happy by putting in a good performance, knowing that will increase our chances of winning the game,'' Frosler said.

“It’s never easy losing any game ... be it 1-0, 2-0 or 4-1, it's never easy but we accepted that we lost that game [against SuperSport]. Now the important thing is to never look back but focus on our next game against Sundowns.”

As many would be eager to see how Chiefs’ shaky defence fares against the excellent Lucas Ribeiro on Saturday, Frosler has maintained they won’t be focusing on individuals.

“We respect the fact that they have good individuals but our focus will be on the team as a whole. We can’t really plan around one player [Ribeiro]. We also have some good players in our team and I’d like to believe they won’t be focusing on those individuals but they’ll plan for Kaizer Chiefs as a unit,'' Frosler said.

Fixtures

Friday: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7.30pm)

Saturday: Sundowns v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); Magesi v SuperSport, Seshego (3.30pm); Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela (5.30pm); Gallants v Pirates, Free State (5.45pm); Bay v Chippa, King Zwelithini (8pm)

Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT City, King Zwelithini (3.30pm).

Newcastle will need near-perfection to stall Liverpool, says Howe

Inconsistency of his side of concern for Magpies manager and he knows there can be no lapses at Anfield
Sport
1 day ago

Galatasaray accuse Mourinho of ‘racist statements’ after Istanbul derby

Fenerbahce manager said the home side’s bench had been ‘jumping like monkeys’
Sport
1 day ago

Move to curb fake tickets for big soccer matches

New ticketing system will only apply at FNB and Orlando stadiums, says Stadium Management
Sport
1 day ago

Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup

PSL executive committee takes decision after meeting tax-troubled club and curator
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach heaps praise on ‘intelligent’ Adams

Stellies signing starts in team’s last five league matches
Sport
1 day ago
