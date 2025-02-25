Sport / Soccer

Galatasaray accuse Mourinho of ‘racist statements’ after Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe manager said the home side’s bench had been ‘jumping like monkeys’

25 February 2025 - 15:21
by Ian Ransom
Fenerbahçe manager Jose Mourinho reacts during their Super Lig match against Galatasaray at Rams Park in Istanbul, Turkey on February 24 2025. Picture: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS.
Galatasaray have accused Jose Mourinho of making “racist statements” and said they would initiate criminal proceedings against the Fenerbahçe manager over his comments after their 0-0 Super Lig draw on Monday.

While it was not clear which statements Galatasaray were referring to, Mourinho said the home side’s bench had been “jumping like monkeys” and that the match would have been a disaster if a Turkish referee had been in charge.

Monday’s game was refereed by Slovenian Slavko Vincic after both clubs requested a foreign official take charge.

Galatasaray said on X Mourinho had “persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people” since taking up his role in the league.

“Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric,” the club said.

“We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to Uefa and Fifa.”

Mourinho and Fenerbahçe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mourinho has previously been fined and suspended for his comments about Turkish match officials. And the Portuguese was again critical of Turkish referees in a press conference after the match.

“I went to the referees’ dressing room after the game. Of course, the fourth official was there, a Turkish referee,” Mourinho told the media conference.

“I told him [Vincic], ‘Thank you to come here because you come for a big match and you are responsible for a big match.’ And I turned myself to the fourth official and I [said], ‘this match, if you are the referee, this match would be a disaster’.

“And when I say him, I say the general tendency,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho also praised Vincic for not giving a yellow card to defender Yusuf Akcicek early in the match despite the animated reaction of the Galatasaray bench to a challenge.

“I have also to thank the referee because with a Turkish referee after the big dive in the first minute, their bench jumping like monkeys on the top of the kid, with a Turkish referee you would have a yellow card after one minute and after five minutes I would have to change him.”

Reuters

Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup

PSL executive committee takes decision after meeting tax-troubled club and curator
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns coach heaps praise on ‘intelligent’ Adams

Stellies signing starts in team’s last five league matches
Sport
3 hours ago

Man U to cut up to 200 more jobs as it targets profit after five years’ losses

Club has been restructuring and cutting costs since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took a 25% stake last year
Sport
21 hours ago

Liverpool extend lead to 11 points with win over Manchester City

Arne Slot’s side have 64 points from 27 matches ahead of second-placed Arsenal
Sport
1 day ago
