Chiefs revved up for mighty clash with Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart says his side can get something out of the game against Sundowns at the weekend. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHAUN ROY
Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart has lauded the club’s management for taking the team out on a team-building exercise at Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s showdown away to rampaging Mamelodi Sundowns.
The entire Chiefs squad, alongside their coach, Nasreddine Nabi, indulged in car racing-related activities, also getting a brief skid pan driving lesson as they “were taking their minds off things” ahead of facing runaway log-leaders Sundowns in a sold-out affair at Lucas Moripe Stadium (3.30pm).
“This is a good team-building exercise … we are bonding as brothers and enjoying driving these fast cars. It was a good decision from management to take us out to get our minds off things ahead of a very big game against Sundowns,” Maart said shortly after racing in a Toyota GR86.
As much as the odds are stacked against Chiefs, given their inconsistency, Maart believes they have what it takes to upset Sundowns. Chiefs were thumped 4-1 by SuperSport United at FNB Stadium in their outing last Tuesday.
“It’s possible to beat Sundowns. We are also a big team, so we must take that mentality into the game on Saturday. We create a lot of chances and that shows we’re not playing badly, so we are really confident that we can get something on Saturday,” the Chiefs skipper said.
On Saturday, Chiefs will have unlikely backers in the form of their archrivals Orlando Pirates, who will be hoping they do them a favour against Sundowns as they’re battling with them for the championship.
Yet, Maart has maintained that they are not in the business of doing anyone favours as they “run their own race”.
“In football there are no favours at all. We are playing for our own objectives as we are running our own race. We need points for ourselves, so we can’t be thinking about other teams,” Maart said.
Chiefs will be without suspended Gaston Sirino against his former side Sundowns.
Chiefs revved up for mighty clash with Sundowns
Fast car action at Zwartkops Raceway a good team-building exercise to take players’ minds off things
Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart has lauded the club’s management for taking the team out on a team-building exercise at Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s showdown away to rampaging Mamelodi Sundowns.
The entire Chiefs squad, alongside their coach, Nasreddine Nabi, indulged in car racing-related activities, also getting a brief skid pan driving lesson as they “were taking their minds off things” ahead of facing runaway log-leaders Sundowns in a sold-out affair at Lucas Moripe Stadium (3.30pm).
“This is a good team-building exercise … we are bonding as brothers and enjoying driving these fast cars. It was a good decision from management to take us out to get our minds off things ahead of a very big game against Sundowns,” Maart said shortly after racing in a Toyota GR86.
As much as the odds are stacked against Chiefs, given their inconsistency, Maart believes they have what it takes to upset Sundowns. Chiefs were thumped 4-1 by SuperSport United at FNB Stadium in their outing last Tuesday.
“It’s possible to beat Sundowns. We are also a big team, so we must take that mentality into the game on Saturday. We create a lot of chances and that shows we’re not playing badly, so we are really confident that we can get something on Saturday,” the Chiefs skipper said.
On Saturday, Chiefs will have unlikely backers in the form of their archrivals Orlando Pirates, who will be hoping they do them a favour against Sundowns as they’re battling with them for the championship.
Yet, Maart has maintained that they are not in the business of doing anyone favours as they “run their own race”.
“In football there are no favours at all. We are playing for our own objectives as we are running our own race. We need points for ourselves, so we can’t be thinking about other teams,” Maart said.
Chiefs will be without suspended Gaston Sirino against his former side Sundowns.
Move to curb fake tickets for big soccer matches
Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup
Sundowns coach heaps praise on ‘intelligent’ Adams
Sundowns coach Cardoso unfazed by Bucs’ games score
Referees targeting Sundowns players, says Cardoso
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Galatasaray accuse Mourinho of ‘racist statements’ after Istanbul derby
Move to curb fake tickets for big soccer matches
Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup
Sundowns coach heaps praise on ‘intelligent’ Adams
Man U to cut up to 200 more jobs as it targets profit after five years’ losses
Sundowns coach Cardoso unfazed by Bucs’ games score
Liverpool extend lead to 11 points with win over Manchester City
Newcastle hang on to beat Forest after first-half blitz
Pirates and Sundowns learn Caf quarterfinal opponents
Bayern in need of Frankfurt win after two draws
Ancelotti hails Mbappé for hat-trick against City
Referees targeting Sundowns players, says Cardoso
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.