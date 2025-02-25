Sport / Soccer

Chiefs revved up for mighty clash with Sundowns

Fast car action at Zwartkops Raceway a good team-building exercise to take players’ minds off things

25 February 2025 - 18:58
by Sihle Ndebele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart says his side can get something out of the game against Sundowns at the weekend. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHAUN ROY
Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart says his side can get something out of the game against Sundowns at the weekend. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHAUN ROY

Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart has lauded the club’s management for taking the team out on a team-building exercise at Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s showdown away to rampaging Mamelodi Sundowns. 

The entire Chiefs squad, alongside their coach, Nasreddine Nabi, indulged in car racing-related activities, also getting a brief skid pan driving lesson as they “were taking their minds off things” ahead of facing runaway log-leaders Sundowns in a sold-out affair at Lucas Moripe Stadium (3.30pm).

“This is a good team-building exercise … we are bonding as brothers and enjoying driving these fast cars. It was a good decision from management to take us out to get our minds off things ahead of a very big game against Sundowns,” Maart said shortly after racing in a Toyota GR86.

As much as the odds are stacked against Chiefs, given their inconsistency, Maart believes they have what it takes to upset Sundowns. Chiefs were thumped 4-1 by SuperSport United at FNB Stadium in their outing last Tuesday.

“It’s possible to beat Sundowns. We are also a big team, so we must take that mentality into the game on Saturday. We create a lot of chances and that shows we’re not playing badly, so we are really confident that we can get something on Saturday,” the Chiefs skipper said.

On Saturday, Chiefs will have unlikely backers in the form of their archrivals Orlando Pirates, who will be hoping they do them a favour against Sundowns as they’re battling with them for the championship.

Yet, Maart has maintained that they are not in the business of doing anyone favours as they “run their own race”.

“In football there are no favours at all. We are playing for our own objectives as we are running our own race. We need points for ourselves, so we can’t be thinking about other teams,” Maart said.

Chiefs will be without suspended Gaston Sirino against his former side Sundowns.

Move to curb fake tickets for big soccer matches

New ticketing system will only apply at FNB and Orlando stadiums, says Stadium Management
Sport
18 hours ago

Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup

PSL executive committee takes decision after meeting tax-troubled club and curator
Sport
20 hours ago

Sundowns coach heaps praise on ‘intelligent’ Adams

Stellies signing starts in team’s last five league matches
Sport
18 hours ago

Sundowns coach Cardoso unfazed by Bucs’ games score

‘’We need to win games so we can have the points that allow us to win [the league] — but there’s a lot of games’
Sport
1 day ago

Referees targeting Sundowns players, says Cardoso

Coach says red cards are issued too easily
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Proteas take step into unknown over pitch against ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Proteas ready for quality Australia batting ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk wins Magical Kenya Open
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Blitzboks fail to tame Pumas in Sevens final
Sport / Rugby
5.
Man U to cut up to 200 more jobs as it targets ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Galatasaray accuse Mourinho of ‘racist statements’ after Istanbul derby

Sport / Soccer

Move to curb fake tickets for big soccer matches

Sport / Soccer

Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach heaps praise on ‘intelligent’ Adams

Sport / Soccer

Man U to cut up to 200 more jobs as it targets profit after five years’ losses

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach Cardoso unfazed by Bucs’ games score

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool extend lead to 11 points with win over Manchester City

Sport / Soccer

Newcastle hang on to beat Forest after first-half blitz

Sport / Soccer

Pirates and Sundowns learn Caf quarterfinal opponents

Sport / Soccer

Bayern in need of Frankfurt win after two draws

Sport / Soccer

Ancelotti hails Mbappé for hat-trick against City

Sport / Soccer

Referees targeting Sundowns players, says Cardoso

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.