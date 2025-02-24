Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach Cardoso unfazed by Bucs’ games score

’We need to win games so we can have the points that allow us to win [the league] — but there’s a lot of games’

24 February 2025 - 20:40
by Sihle Ndebele
Mamelodi Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners is challenged by Marks Munyai of TS Galaxy in their Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says he has not paid attention to title rivals Orlando Pirates’ schedule nor is he concerned about the chasing Buccaneers’ three games in hand in the Premier Soccer League.

Cardoso suggested, though, that being ahead in games could be advantageous to Downs as points on the board were better than points still to be earned.

Sundowns (48 points from 18 games) tightened their grip on top place, thrashing 10-man TS Galaxy 4-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Iqraam Rayners netted a brace (seventh and 48th minutes) while Peter Shalulile (first minute) and Jayden Adams (38th) were also on target for the log leaders, who lead Pirates (36 from 15) by 12 points.

Sphiwe Mahlangu scored the Rockets’ consolation goal (10th) as Victor Letsoalo was sent off in the 26th minute.

“I don’t look at the schedule of Pirates, I don’t know [their situation exactly]. I know they [are] some games behind so they have to play these games at some time but I don’t know if we can win ours until then,'' Cardoso said.

“Eventually, it can be an advantage [for Sundowns], but if we also lose points it will not be an advantage. So let’s wait and see.

“We got an advantage after their match [when Sundowns beat Pirates 4-1 two weeks ago] and two days after we lost those three points to Galaxy away. So we need to focus on our job.”

The Brazilians’ coach stressed the importance of his team taking it one game at a time, suggesting he was not thinking about the Caf Champions League quarterfinal against his old club, Esperance Sportive de Tunis, now.

Sundowns meet Esperance at home on April 1, with the away leg on April 8.

“We need to continue to win games so we can, in the end, have the points that allow us to win [the league] — but there’s a lot of games. The other day someone was speaking about the draw of the Champions League and I laughed a lot and said, ‘Please, don’t make me think about something that is so far away’.” 

Sundowns’ next game is in the league against Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

