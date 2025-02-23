Newcastle hang on to beat Forest after first-half blitz

Alexander Isak, right, celebrates scoring his second and Newcastle United's fourth goal against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Newcastle — Newcastle United scored four goals in 11 first-half minutes to keep alive their Champions League qualification hopes with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park on Sunday but had to hold on under heavy pressure in the second period.
Newcastle move into fifth place with 44 points from 26 games, outside the top four on goal difference alone. High-flying Forest lost for the second consecutive week but remain in third with 47 points from the same number of matches.
Forest led early through Callum Hudson-Odoi’s long-range strike but Newcastle roared into life with four quick goals from 18-year-old Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy and a brace from Alexander Isak, the first a penalty, that gave them a 4-1 halftime lead.
Forest were the better side in the second period and created numerous chances against a nervous home team, as Nikola Milenkovic netted and a late goal by Ryan Yates almost earned the visitors what would have been a deserved point.
“It was a brilliant first half, the reaction after conceding was really good,” Isak told SkySports. “We dropped a bit [in the] second half and conceded sloppy goals.
“The most important thing was to win. We want to win more comfortably, but it was a big win.”
It was the proverbial game of two halves, with Newcastle dominant in the first, but meek in the second.
The home side had five shots on target in the first half and none in the second in a performance that will give manager Eddie Howe much food for thought despite the three points.
Forest led inside six minutes when Hudson-Odoi drilled a low shot from 30m into the bottom left corner, before Newcastle seized control with a goal blitz that started midway through the first half.
Miley was picked out in acres of space in the penalty box and fired low into the net, before the home side went ahead when Murphy bundled in the ball at the back post off his thigh.
Newcastle received a penalty when Lewis Hall’s cross from the left struck the arm of jumping Forest defender Ola Aina that was deemed to be in an unnatural position.
Isak went down the middle with his spot kick, and while Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels got a strong hand to it he could not keep out the ball.
The home side added a fourth with Isak scoring his 50th Premier League goal in his 76th appearance. He timed his run into the box to perfection and his shot deflected into the net off the boot of a defender.
But the hosts inexplicably fell off the pace thereafter and Forest created chance after chance until Milenkovic flicked the ball into the net from close range.
Yates fired in a third for the visitors as the clock struck 90 minutes but they could not force an equaliser in injury time.
Reuters
