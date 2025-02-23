Sport / Soccer

Liverpool extend lead to 11 points with win over Manchester City

Arne Slot’s side have 64 points from 27 matches ahead of second-placed Arsenal

23 February 2025 - 21:13
by Lori Ewing
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol battles for the ball with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester — Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Manchester City after talisman Mohamed Salah scored their first goal and set up Dominik Szoboszlai for the second as they went 11 points clear at the top on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s side have 64 points from 27 matches ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. City are fourth on 44 as their early-season quest for a fifth consecutive title has unravelled into a chase for a Champions League berth.

Salah struck his league-leading 25th goal of the season in the 14th minute following a corner with a blistering shot that deflected off the outstretched foot of City defender Nathan Ake past goalkeeper Ederson.

Szoboszlai took advantage of City’s atrocious defending to double the lead in the 37th. Salah found the unmarked Hungarian in the box for an easy pass into the net to the dismay of City fans, whose dismal mood was matched by the driving rain.

Reuters

Newcastle hang on to beat Forest after first-half blitz

Magpies peter out in second half as Forest fight back in seven-goal thriller
Sport
19 hours ago

No escaping club’s plight, says Man United manager as losses mount

The Portuguese has lost eight of his 14 league games in charge with United down in 15th place in the table
Sport
6 days ago

Liverpool extend lead with Wolves win

Premier League leaders take advantage to seven points with a trickier-than-expected 2-1 victory
Sport
1 week ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Furious goal sums up wild last derby at Goodison

One glorious volley from Everton captain James Tarkowski and Goodison Park became Badison Park for Liverpool fans on Wednesday
Opinion
1 week ago

Man City need to stay the distance against Newcastle

Pep Guardiola’s side has developed a worrying habit of late-game collapses
Sport
1 week ago
