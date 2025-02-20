Referees targeting Sundowns players, says Cardoso

Miguel Cardoso is the new head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: REUTERS
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso seemed irritated by the number of red cards his players were getting after Denis Onyango was sent off during their 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants in the Premier Soccer League match at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday.
Onyango’s red card was his second this season.
He was sent off against Polokwane City in the MTN8 earlier this season bringing the number of dismissals to nine.
Other red cards were issued to Ronwen Williams, Divine Lunga, Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas [twice], Tashreeq Matthews and Khuliso Mudau.
Cardoso said referees are now giving his players soft red cards and he is not pleased with the trend as this is the second match in succession after Matthews was sent off against Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.
“The way the game finished was not the best in terms of having to deal again with a red card,” Cardoso said.
“I think the cards are becoming too easily given to our players and I don’t want to speak [about it].
“It has nothing to do with Marumo.
"[It] has to do in general with teams who play against Sundowns always finding the moment to stop the game to deal with the moment where we are stronger to achieve our goal.
“Denis received a yellow card and then a red card. I think the red cards for Sundowns are becoming very cheap. They come up easily.”
The victory saw Masandawana move 12 points clear of Orlando Pirates at the top of the table after the come-from-behind win through goals from Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Iqraam Rayners.
Junior Dion scored the only goal for Gallants.
Cardoso is optimistic that Williams will be available when they host TS Galaxy at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 5.45pm.
“Ronwen is our first goalkeeper and Denis has been on a good level because today [Wednesday], again, I remember he [made] a wonderful save from a header which could have been dangerous,” he said.
“So, he has been on a [good] level, but I believe Ronwen will have recovered from a small problem he had today and he will be able to go in goal.
“Otherwise, we have Jody [February], we have Sanele [Tshabalala], we have Reyaad Pieterse.
“So, for sure, someone will stand up if we need some goalkeeper.”
Referees targeting Sundowns players, says Cardoso
Coach says red cards are issued too easily
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso seemed irritated by the number of red cards his players were getting after Denis Onyango was sent off during their 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants in the Premier Soccer League match at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday.
Onyango’s red card was his second this season.
He was sent off against Polokwane City in the MTN8 earlier this season bringing the number of dismissals to nine.
Other red cards were issued to Ronwen Williams, Divine Lunga, Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas [twice], Tashreeq Matthews and Khuliso Mudau.
Cardoso said referees are now giving his players soft red cards and he is not pleased with the trend as this is the second match in succession after Matthews was sent off against Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.
“The way the game finished was not the best in terms of having to deal again with a red card,” Cardoso said.
“I think the cards are becoming too easily given to our players and I don’t want to speak [about it].
“It has nothing to do with Marumo.
"[It] has to do in general with teams who play against Sundowns always finding the moment to stop the game to deal with the moment where we are stronger to achieve our goal.
“Denis received a yellow card and then a red card. I think the red cards for Sundowns are becoming very cheap. They come up easily.”
The victory saw Masandawana move 12 points clear of Orlando Pirates at the top of the table after the come-from-behind win through goals from Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Iqraam Rayners.
Junior Dion scored the only goal for Gallants.
Cardoso is optimistic that Williams will be available when they host TS Galaxy at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 5.45pm.
“Ronwen is our first goalkeeper and Denis has been on a good level because today [Wednesday], again, I remember he [made] a wonderful save from a header which could have been dangerous,” he said.
“So, he has been on a [good] level, but I believe Ronwen will have recovered from a small problem he had today and he will be able to go in goal.
“Otherwise, we have Jody [February], we have Sanele [Tshabalala], we have Reyaad Pieterse.
“So, for sure, someone will stand up if we need some goalkeeper.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.