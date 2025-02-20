Pirates and Sundowns learn Caf quarterfinal opponents

Mamelodi Sundowns will meet Esperance de Tunis of Tunisia and Orlando Pirates were drawn to clash against MC Alger of Algeria in the 2024-25 Caf Champions League quarterfinals.

The draw, held in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, pitted Downs coach Miguel Cardoso against his old team. The Portuguese steered Esperance to last season’s final, which they lost 1-0 to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Sundowns, who finished second in their group, have arguably the tougher draw of the two SA quarterfinalists.

Esperance finished top of group D on 13 points on goal difference in their head-to-head matches. Egyptian side Pyramids FC (also 13) placed second.