Mabasa sets sights on ‘Tso’ Vilakazi’s Pirates record

There may still be some way to go, but Tshegofatso Mabasa has set his sights on Orlando Pirates’ goalscoring record.

Mabasa, 28, scored a hat-trick in Bucs’ 3-1 Nedbank Cup win over Baroka on Saturday to take his tally to 44 goals for the Buccaneers in all competitions.

The three goals caused Mabasa to move into second place on Bucs’ all-time scoring list, surpassing Phumlani Mkhize and the late Lesley Manyathela, with whom the striker was level on 41 goals before the Baroka match. That leaves Mabasa 14 shy of midfield legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi’s club record of 58, according to Bucs’ website.