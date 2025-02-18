Sport / Soccer

Mabasa sets sights on ‘Tso’ Vilakazi’s Pirates record

Striker scored a hat-trick against Baroka on Saturday to take his tally to 44 goals

18 February 2025 - 19:48
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrates one of his goals in his hat-trick in his team's 3-1 Nedbank Cup last 16 win against Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DANIEL HLONGWANE
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrates one of his goals in his hat-trick in his team's 3-1 Nedbank Cup last 16 win against Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DANIEL HLONGWANE

There may still be some way to go, but Tshegofatso Mabasa has set his sights on Orlando Pirates’ goalscoring record.

Mabasa, 28, scored a hat-trick in Bucs’ 3-1 Nedbank Cup win over Baroka on Saturday to take his tally to 44 goals for the Buccaneers in all competitions. 

The three goals caused Mabasa to move into second place on Bucs’ all-time scoring list, surpassing Phumlani Mkhize and the late Lesley Manyathela, with whom the striker was level on 41 goals before the Baroka match. That leaves Mabasa 14 shy of midfield legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi’s club record of 58, according to Bucs’ website. 

Mabasa, who can add to his tally when Pirates meet Lamontville Golden Arrows in their Premier Soccer League clash at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, outside Durban on Wednesday (7.30pm), said he would cherish writing his name in the club’s history books.

“As a striker, I pride myself with the chances I score and being able to leave a legacy at this club would be great,” he said after Pirates were pitted against SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on Monday.

“Pirates being the club I supported from a very young age, it would mean a lot to me and it is something I am chasing.” 

On their cup meeting with SuperSport, Mabasa said though Pirates had beaten Matsatsantsa twice this season — 3-1 in extra time of their MTN8 quarterfinal in August and 2-0 at home in the league in October — it will be a different ball game this time around. 

“We know there is no easy team in the last eight of a cup competition. Whoever wants it more will be the team that goes through to the next round. 

“We have played them twice this season and we have managed to beat them. We know this is going to be a completely different game but the boys and the coaches will be ready and hopefully we can go all the way to defend the title.” 

Bucs’ midweek match against Arrows will be followed by hosting Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday as they continue to chase Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 

Pirates have 33 points from 14 games, nine behind Downs
(42 from 16) but with two games in hand.

Pirates coach hails consistent Hotto

Namibian international has fantastic genetic and conditioning capacities, says Jose Riveiro
Sport
1 day ago

What if Bucs draw Sundowns in Champions League?

Bucs coach Riveiro happy to wrap up cup match without extra time
Sport
2 days ago

Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive win over Chippa

‘I wouldn’t say this was the best game since the beginning of the season,’ says Amakhosi coach
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Right Sharks culture makes them SA ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
What if Bucs draw Sundowns in Champions League?
Sport / Soccer
3.
Restoring confidence crucial for Proteas before ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No escaping club’s plight, says Man United ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Half-marathon world record falls to Uganda’s ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Pirates coach hails consistent Hotto

Sport / Soccer

Bvuma lauds support of Chiefs’ fans

Sport / Soccer

Mpheni no match for big brothers Downs

Sport / Soccer

Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive win over Chippa

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.