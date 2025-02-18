Mabasa sets sights on ‘Tso’ Vilakazi’s Pirates record
Striker scored a hat-trick against Baroka on Saturday to take his tally to 44 goals
There may still be some way to go, but Tshegofatso Mabasa has set his sights on Orlando Pirates’ goalscoring record.
Mabasa, 28, scored a hat-trick in Bucs’ 3-1 Nedbank Cup win over Baroka on Saturday to take his tally to 44 goals for the Buccaneers in all competitions.
The three goals caused Mabasa to move into second place on Bucs’ all-time scoring list, surpassing Phumlani Mkhize and the late Lesley Manyathela, with whom the striker was level on 41 goals before the Baroka match. That leaves Mabasa 14 shy of midfield legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi’s club record of 58, according to Bucs’ website.
Mabasa, who can add to his tally when Pirates meet Lamontville Golden Arrows in their Premier Soccer League clash at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, outside Durban on Wednesday (7.30pm), said he would cherish writing his name in the club’s history books.
“As a striker, I pride myself with the chances I score and being able to leave a legacy at this club would be great,” he said after Pirates were pitted against SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on Monday.
“Pirates being the club I supported from a very young age, it would mean a lot to me and it is something I am chasing.”
On their cup meeting with SuperSport, Mabasa said though Pirates had beaten Matsatsantsa twice this season — 3-1 in extra time of their MTN8 quarterfinal in August and 2-0 at home in the league in October — it will be a different ball game this time around.
“We know there is no easy team in the last eight of a cup competition. Whoever wants it more will be the team that goes through to the next round.
“We have played them twice this season and we have managed to beat them. We know this is going to be a completely different game but the boys and the coaches will be ready and hopefully we can go all the way to defend the title.”
Bucs’ midweek match against Arrows will be followed by hosting Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday as they continue to chase Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Pirates have 33 points from 14 games, nine behind Downs
(42 from 16) but with two games in hand.