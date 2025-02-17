Pirates coach hails consistent Hotto

Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates put in another splendid display
on Saturday. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has never been one to praise individuals. But after the weekend’s 3-1 Nedbank Cup last-16 round victory over Baroka at Orlando Stadium, the Spaniard could not help it as he showered his utility winger Deon Hotto with praises for still going strong at the age of 35.
Hotto, who is arguably the most consistent Pirates player this season, put in another splendid display on Saturday. The Namibian ace provided an assist for Tshegofatso Mabasa’s first goal as the striker went on to net two more to complete his second hat-trick of the season.
Mabasa has now netted 42 times for the Sea Robbers, surging closer to the club record of 52 goals by Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi.
“I think there’s two components when you get players like Deon ... you’re forcing me to speak about one individual now? I showed you [the media] from the beginning [that he doesn’t talk about individuals in the team]. In this case, we have many players with fantastic genetic and conditioning capacities, Deon is one of them. Everybody can see it, obviously,'' Riveiro said of Hotto, who boasts six goals and six assists across all competitions thus far this term.
“He can run fast and repeat those runs again and again ... to play 90 minutes every two, three days. He’s supposed to be 35 somewhere there. He’s a true professional and he knows how to take care of himself and his life is fully dedicated to the game and that’s why hopefully he can continue at this level for a long period.”
Pirates’ next game is a league fixture away to Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). The Buccaneers will be without suspended Kabelo Dlamini.
League fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tuesday: CPT City vs Chippa, Athlone; Chiefs vs SuperSport, FNB; Polokwane vs Magesi, Old Peter Mokaba; Galaxy vs Stellenbosch, Mbombela
Wednesday: Arrows vs Pirates, Mpumalanga; Marumo Gallants vs Sundowns, Dr Molemela; Sekhukhune vs AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba
