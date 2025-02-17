No escaping club’s plight, says Man United manager as losses mount

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim insists there is no running away from the club’s plight after they suffered a 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday — their 12th defeat in 25 Premier League games this season.

The Portuguese has now lost eight of his 14 league games in charge with United down in 15th place in the table.

Not since 1973-74 have United lost 12 of their opening 25 games in a top-flight season and while they look far enough away from the bottom three to avoid the same fate as that team and get relegated, the gloom is deepening at Old Trafford.

“What you see guys and what you discuss every week, I also see. I have a lot of problems, my job is so, so hard here. But I stick with my beliefs,” Amorim told Sky Sports in his post-match interview in north London.