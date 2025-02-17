Sport / Soccer

Amakhosi have won their last two outings

Bvuma lauds support of Chiefs’ fans

17 February 2025 - 18:47
by Sihle Ndebele
Bruce Bvuma has urged Chiefs' fans to continue supporting the team. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Bruce Bvuma has urged Chiefs' fans to continue supporting the team. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Bruce Bvuma has lauded the role their supporters have played to spur on the team in recent games, urging them to carry on.

Chiefs host SuperSport United in a league fixture at FNB Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm). At the weekend, Amakhosi outshone Chippa United 3-0 in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at the same venue, where they pulled a big crowd who created an electrifying atmosphere, powering them to victory.

“We’ve been playing good football and the supporters are getting back to the stadiums and that’s what we need. Having our supporters in the stadiums pushes us to give more, it pushes us to not give up and give our best and continue playing good football,” Bvuma said.

“Our supporters should continue to support us as they saw we managed to push through in the Chippa game and won convincingly because of their support. So, we need them more than ever now going into the last part of the season.”

Bvuma underlined that “big team” SuperSport can’t be taken lightly as they have “a good coach” in Gavin Hunt. Even so, Bvuma suggested they were focused on what they could offer rather than paying too much attention to Matsatsantsa’s strengths.

“SuperSport are a big team. We all know what they are capable of. We know it’s not going to be an easy game but I believe we’ve prepared well as a team. We need to focus more on ourselves as that has been working well for us,” Bvuma said.

Chiefs have won their last two outings, against Stellenbosch and Chippa and that has brought about a good mood in the camp, Bvuma said.

The two wins helped them climb up the standings and secure a spot in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

“It’s positive vibes in the changing room because we are a bit higher up on the log and now we are in the Nedbank Cup last eight, which is a motivation for us to keep working hard. We know we didn’t start the season well but the aim now is to finish on a high.”

While skipper Yusuf Maart returns from suspension, fellow midfielder Samkelo Zwane will miss Tuesday’s  game due to suspension.

