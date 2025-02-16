What if Bucs draw Sundowns in Champions League?

Relebohile Mofokeng was taken off by Pirates coach Jose Riveiro in the match against Baroka to relieve his workload. Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE/GALLO IMAGES
With as many matches still to come this season, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said it was their intention to avoid extra time in the Nedbank Cup last 16 match against Baroka at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The Buccaneers beat the Motsepe Foundation Championship side from Limpopo 3-1 with striker Tshegofatso Mabasa scoring a wonderful hat-trick to keep Riveiro's team in line for a third successive victory in the competition.
But with Pirates also in contention in the Caf Champions League and Premier Soccer League (PSL), Riveiro said they were pleased to wrap up Saturday's game within 90 minutes.
“Obviously if there's something we don't need is extra-time, because it will affect a lot in our planning for the next one,” said the Riveiro.
“We have a difficult game away against Golden Arrows [in Durban on Wednesday] and we're hosting Cape Town City here [Orlando] on Saturday. It's good to finish the game inside the 90 minutes.
“Not because we felt the game was over but in football you never know. Getting a lead of 3-0 gave us an opportunity to take off Relebohile [Mofokeng] to give him some rest. He's one of the players, with Deon [Hotto], who is always playing, is in the game every minute almost.”
The Pirates coach added it is critical at this time of the season to be careful about how you rotate your players. Without revealing what he plans are against Arrows, Riveiro said he will take into account the suspensions and injuries before finalising his team for the Durban match.
Pirates need all three points against Arrows to stay in touch with Mamelodi Sundowns who lead them by nine points in the PSL.
“I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to do on Wednesday. We're following one line during the season, we're doing our best to help the players to recover to have as much as possible available for selection.”
Other than the PSL, Riveiro is planning for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League whose draw will be made in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.
The Pirates coach was asked if it would be bad news for his team to be drawn against Sundowns in the Champions League last 8, after Downs beat Bucs 4-1 in the league a week ago.
Riveiro said a clash between the SA teams would be good for both sides because there will be no travelling outside the country.
“It's [Sundowns] one of the three we can get in the draw. It will be good for the planning for both teams, we know each other very well and we have a league game on the 15th [March] as well.
“It would attract a lot of attention, one more time. Hopefully it's not this time, hopefully it's late in the competition. It could be much better for all of us if it happens just at the end,” said the Bucs coach.
What if Bucs draw Sundowns in Champions League?
