Sport / Soccer

Mpheni no match for big brothers Downs

Victory secures Mamelodi Sundowns place in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal

16 February 2025 - 19:31
by Neville Khoza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrates a goal during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match against Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrates a goal during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match against Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Mamelodi Sundowns secured their place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal after a 2-0 win over Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

The victory was secured through first-half goals by Tashreeq Matthews and Bathusi Aubaas. They join Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United, Stellenbosch, Marumo Gallants and Durban City in Monday’s quarterfinal draw. 

Playing against the ABC Motsepe side, Sundowns were expected to go through and used this match to bounce back from their 0-1 defeat against TS Galaxy last week.

Given the number of matches Sundowns are playing, coach Miguel Cardoso rang the changes and gave fringe players a start while resting his big guns for their Premier Soccer League match against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

Players such as Denis Onyango, Matias Esquivel, Terrence Mashego and Arthur Sales were all given a rare start, while Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Teboho Mokoena and Peter Shalulile came off the bench.

Besides making all the changes, Sundowns did not have trouble and got off to a flyer when Matthews gave them a lead inside the 10th minute with a cheeky back heel after he was picked out by Arthur Sales in the penalty box.

Tashreeq Matthews of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, on February 16 2025. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Tashreeq Matthews of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, on February 16 2025. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Sundowns increased their lead four minutes before the half-hour mark through Aubaas with a shot inside the box after a loose ball.

Home Defenders did get in the advanced areas a couple of times, but did not trouble Onyango in goal. They did come close in additional minutes of the opening half as they hit the woodwork after a defensive error by Sundowns.

The Brazilians were reduced to 10 men immediately after the restart when Matthews was shown a second yellow.

The red card was Sundowns’ eighth this season after Ronwen Williams, Onyango, Aubaas (twice), Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau and Devine Lunga have all been on the wrong side of the officials.

Despite being a man down, Sundowns continued with their dominance as they looked to increase their lead but did not create enough opportunities.

The visitors had their moments in the second half after Sundowns were reduced to 10. Home Defenders finished the match the better side and had chances to score but failed to convert them.

AmaZulu’s Vilakazi chides referee after loss to Marumo Gallants

Co-coach disappointed by decisions as Usuthu exit Nedbank Cup
Sport
23 hours ago

Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive win over Chippa

‘I wouldn’t say this was the best game since the beginning of the season,’ says Amakhosi coach
Sport
23 hours ago

What if Bucs draw Sundowns in Champions League?

Bucs coach Riveiro happy to wrap up cup match without extra time
Sport
22 hours ago

Chiefs coach admits they should have done better

Nabi often speaks about awakening the sleeping giant, insisting they’re on track but need time
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
What if Bucs draw Sundowns in Champions League?
Sport / Soccer
2.
Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive win ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Liverpool extend lead with Wolves win
Sport / Soccer
4.
Restoring confidence crucial for Proteas before ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Niemann comes from behind to win LIV Golf ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

AmaZulu’s Vilakazi chides referee after loss to Marumo Gallants

Sport / Soccer

Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive win over Chippa

Sport / Soccer

What if Bucs draw Sundowns in Champions League?

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs coach admits they should have done better

Sport / Soccer

We’ll show our tenacity in Nedbank Cup, says Riveiro

Sport / Soccer

Galaxy focus on City after bringing Downs to earth

Sport / Soccer

Polokwane to host Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.