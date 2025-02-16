Mpheni no match for big brothers Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrates a goal during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match against Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns secured their place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal after a 2-0 win over Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
The victory was secured through first-half goals by Tashreeq Matthews and Bathusi Aubaas. They join Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United, Stellenbosch, Marumo Gallants and Durban City in Monday’s quarterfinal draw.
Playing against the ABC Motsepe side, Sundowns were expected to go through and used this match to bounce back from their 0-1 defeat against TS Galaxy last week.
Given the number of matches Sundowns are playing, coach Miguel Cardoso rang the changes and gave fringe players a start while resting his big guns for their Premier Soccer League match against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.
Players such as Denis Onyango, Matias Esquivel, Terrence Mashego and Arthur Sales were all given a rare start, while Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Teboho Mokoena and Peter Shalulile came off the bench.
Besides making all the changes, Sundowns did not have trouble and got off to a flyer when Matthews gave them a lead inside the 10th minute with a cheeky back heel after he was picked out by Arthur Sales in the penalty box.
Tashreeq Matthews of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, on February 16 2025. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Sundowns increased their lead four minutes before the half-hour mark through Aubaas with a shot inside the box after a loose ball.
Home Defenders did get in the advanced areas a couple of times, but did not trouble Onyango in goal. They did come close in additional minutes of the opening half as they hit the woodwork after a defensive error by Sundowns.
The Brazilians were reduced to 10 men immediately after the restart when Matthews was shown a second yellow.
The red card was Sundowns’ eighth this season after Ronwen Williams, Onyango, Aubaas (twice), Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau and Devine Lunga have all been on the wrong side of the officials.
Despite being a man down, Sundowns continued with their dominance as they looked to increase their lead but did not create enough opportunities.
The visitors had their moments in the second half after Sundowns were reduced to 10. Home Defenders finished the match the better side and had chances to score but failed to convert them.
Mpheni no match for big brothers Downs
Victory secures Mamelodi Sundowns place in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal
Mamelodi Sundowns secured their place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal after a 2-0 win over Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
The victory was secured through first-half goals by Tashreeq Matthews and Bathusi Aubaas. They join Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United, Stellenbosch, Marumo Gallants and Durban City in Monday’s quarterfinal draw.
Playing against the ABC Motsepe side, Sundowns were expected to go through and used this match to bounce back from their 0-1 defeat against TS Galaxy last week.
Given the number of matches Sundowns are playing, coach Miguel Cardoso rang the changes and gave fringe players a start while resting his big guns for their Premier Soccer League match against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.
Players such as Denis Onyango, Matias Esquivel, Terrence Mashego and Arthur Sales were all given a rare start, while Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Teboho Mokoena and Peter Shalulile came off the bench.
Besides making all the changes, Sundowns did not have trouble and got off to a flyer when Matthews gave them a lead inside the 10th minute with a cheeky back heel after he was picked out by Arthur Sales in the penalty box.
Sundowns increased their lead four minutes before the half-hour mark through Aubaas with a shot inside the box after a loose ball.
Home Defenders did get in the advanced areas a couple of times, but did not trouble Onyango in goal. They did come close in additional minutes of the opening half as they hit the woodwork after a defensive error by Sundowns.
The Brazilians were reduced to 10 men immediately after the restart when Matthews was shown a second yellow.
The red card was Sundowns’ eighth this season after Ronwen Williams, Onyango, Aubaas (twice), Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau and Devine Lunga have all been on the wrong side of the officials.
Despite being a man down, Sundowns continued with their dominance as they looked to increase their lead but did not create enough opportunities.
The visitors had their moments in the second half after Sundowns were reduced to 10. Home Defenders finished the match the better side and had chances to score but failed to convert them.
AmaZulu’s Vilakazi chides referee after loss to Marumo Gallants
Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive win over Chippa
What if Bucs draw Sundowns in Champions League?
Chiefs coach admits they should have done better
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
AmaZulu’s Vilakazi chides referee after loss to Marumo Gallants
Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive win over Chippa
What if Bucs draw Sundowns in Champions League?
Chiefs coach admits they should have done better
We’ll show our tenacity in Nedbank Cup, says Riveiro
Galaxy focus on City after bringing Downs to earth
Polokwane to host Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.