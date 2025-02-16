AmaZulu’s Vilakazi chides referee after loss to Marumo Gallants

Mlondi Mbanjwa of Amazulu during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Marumo Gallants FC and AmaZulu FC at Dr Molemela Stadium on February 15 2025 in Bloemfontein. Picture: CHARLE LOMBARD
AmaZulu co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has lashed out at referee Thando Ndzandzeka after his side’s defeat to Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on Saturday.
The defeat saw Usuthu miss out on another chance of winning silverware this season after missing out in the Carling Knockout title earlier in the campaign. Junior Zindoga scored the only goal of the match in the first half, but Usuthu looked to have equalised in the second half with a strike that looked to have crossed the line, but it was not given as a goal.
Usuthu’s penalty appeal after Rowan Human was brought down inside the box was waved play-on by Nzandzeka which left Vilakazi frustrated.
“Firstly, I’m very disappointed with the referee today [Saturday], I brought this phone to show you the decisions of the referee,” Vilakazi told SuperSportTV.
“Everything was going against us, but we are very proud of Arthur [Zwane] for the effort of the players. They were working hard, it was just not meant to be, but the effort was there.
Firstly, I'm very disappointed with the referee today [Saturday], I brought this phone to show you the decisions of the referee.
AmaZulu co-coach Vusumuzi VilakazI
“You can check maybe their goal, maybe that was not our best structures defensively and that’s why we suffered, but other than that, they worked very hard and created chances which needed to be converted.
“I’m very much disappointed in the referees and their decisions apart from the goal, we are not a team that always complains about referees but this game was bad and we suffered. That’s disappointing for our football in SA.”
The win for Gallants saw them avenge the 2-0 defeat at the hands of AmaZulu in the Premiership match last week.
Usuthu will shift their focus to league matches where they face Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, while Gallants will host Mamelodi Sundowns.
Meanwhile, second-tier Durban City also booked their place in the last-eight after beating TS Galaxy 2-1 at Chatsworth Stadium on Friday. The draw for the quarterfinals will be held on Monday evening.
AmaZulu’s Vilakazi chides referee after loss to Marumo Gallants
Co-coach disappointed by decisions as Usuthu exit Nedbank Cup
AmaZulu co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has lashed out at referee Thando Ndzandzeka after his side’s defeat to Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on Saturday.
The defeat saw Usuthu miss out on another chance of winning silverware this season after missing out in the Carling Knockout title earlier in the campaign. Junior Zindoga scored the only goal of the match in the first half, but Usuthu looked to have equalised in the second half with a strike that looked to have crossed the line, but it was not given as a goal.
Usuthu’s penalty appeal after Rowan Human was brought down inside the box was waved play-on by Nzandzeka which left Vilakazi frustrated.
“Firstly, I’m very disappointed with the referee today [Saturday], I brought this phone to show you the decisions of the referee,” Vilakazi told SuperSportTV.
“Everything was going against us, but we are very proud of Arthur [Zwane] for the effort of the players. They were working hard, it was just not meant to be, but the effort was there.
“You can check maybe their goal, maybe that was not our best structures defensively and that’s why we suffered, but other than that, they worked very hard and created chances which needed to be converted.
“I’m very much disappointed in the referees and their decisions apart from the goal, we are not a team that always complains about referees but this game was bad and we suffered. That’s disappointing for our football in SA.”
The win for Gallants saw them avenge the 2-0 defeat at the hands of AmaZulu in the Premiership match last week.
Usuthu will shift their focus to league matches where they face Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, while Gallants will host Mamelodi Sundowns.
Meanwhile, second-tier Durban City also booked their place in the last-eight after beating TS Galaxy 2-1 at Chatsworth Stadium on Friday. The draw for the quarterfinals will be held on Monday evening.
Chiefs coach admits they should have done better
We’ll show our tenacity in Nedbank Cup, says Riveiro
Leverkusen aim to close points gap in Bayern clash
Man City need to stay the distance against Newcastle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.