Chiefs coach admits they should have done better

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi faces the media at Nedbank headquarters on Thursday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has admitted they have been inconsistent so far this season.
Speaking as Amakhosi prepared for the Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Nabi said they should have done better.
Chiefs have blown hot and cold so far and they are sixth on the Premier Soccer League standings with 25 points from 17 matches. They are outsiders to win the league, where Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are pacesetters, and the Nedbank Cup is their genuine hope of winning a major trophy in 10 years.
“In terms of results, we should have done better,” he admitted through translator and assistant coach Cedric Kaze. “We feel there are points that were in our hands but we dropped them.
“So, in terms of points we should have more than we are having right now.”
Nabi has repeatedly spoken about the project of awakening the sleeping giant and insists they are still on track but they need time.
“About the project, there are a lot of things like building team and tactical culture and working on everyday behaviour in and out of the team. Every time there is an opportunity in the transfer window, we will try to strengthen the team.
“We feel we are not consistent and we should have had a left-back that is a specialist in his position. The one we have, even though he plays well, we wanted to try him to see how he does.
“Overall, we believe that going to the end of the season, we are in the right space and with the right ingredients to do something. Majority of the games, I chose to play my model game to correspond with the DNA of Kaizer Chiefs where we are offensive.
“But I don’t have all the material for this type of football.”
Talking about his ambitions for the rest of the season, Nabi said they are targeting any position that will come with CAF football next season.
Chiefs coach admits they should have done better
Nabi often speaks about awakening the sleeping giant, insisting they’re on track but need time
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has admitted they have been inconsistent so far this season.
Speaking as Amakhosi prepared for the Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Nabi said they should have done better.
Chiefs have blown hot and cold so far and they are sixth on the Premier Soccer League standings with 25 points from 17 matches. They are outsiders to win the league, where Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are pacesetters, and the Nedbank Cup is their genuine hope of winning a major trophy in 10 years.
“In terms of results, we should have done better,” he admitted through translator and assistant coach Cedric Kaze. “We feel there are points that were in our hands but we dropped them.
“So, in terms of points we should have more than we are having right now.”
Nabi has repeatedly spoken about the project of awakening the sleeping giant and insists they are still on track but they need time.
“About the project, there are a lot of things like building team and tactical culture and working on everyday behaviour in and out of the team. Every time there is an opportunity in the transfer window, we will try to strengthen the team.
“We feel we are not consistent and we should have had a left-back that is a specialist in his position. The one we have, even though he plays well, we wanted to try him to see how he does.
“Overall, we believe that going to the end of the season, we are in the right space and with the right ingredients to do something. Majority of the games, I chose to play my model game to correspond with the DNA of Kaizer Chiefs where we are offensive.
“But I don’t have all the material for this type of football.”
Talking about his ambitions for the rest of the season, Nabi said they are targeting any position that will come with CAF football next season.
We’ll show our tenacity in Nedbank Cup, says Riveiro
Polokwane to host Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho
Bucs coach puts positive spin on Sundowns thrashing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Leverkusen aim to close points gap in Bayern clash
Man City need to stay the distance against Newcastle
Galaxy focus on City after bringing Downs to earth
Liverpool ready for final derby at Goodison Park, says Slot
Polokwane to host Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho
Guardiola wary of weakened Real Madrid
Cardoso calls for focus as Galaxy loom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.