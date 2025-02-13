Sport / Soccer

Chiefs coach admits they should have done better

Nabi often speaks about awakening the sleeping giant, insisting they’re on track but need time

13 February 2025 - 20:13
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi faces the media at Nedbank headquarters on Thursday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi faces the media at Nedbank headquarters on Thursday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has admitted they have been inconsistent so far this season. 

Speaking as Amakhosi prepared for the Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Nabi said they should have done better. 

Chiefs have blown hot and cold so far and they are sixth on the Premier Soccer League standings with 25 points from 17 matches. They are outsiders to win the league, where Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are pacesetters, and the Nedbank Cup is their genuine hope of winning a major trophy in 10 years.

“In terms of results, we should have done better,” he admitted through translator and assistant coach Cedric Kaze. “We feel there are points that were in our hands but we dropped them.

“So, in terms of points we should have more than we are having right now.”

Nabi has repeatedly spoken about the project of awakening the sleeping giant and insists they are still on track but they need time.

“About the project, there are a lot of things like building team and tactical culture and working on everyday behaviour in and out of the team. Every time there is an opportunity in the transfer window, we will try to strengthen the team. 

“We feel we are not consistent and we should have had a left-back that is a specialist in his position. The one we have, even though he plays well, we wanted to try him to see how he does.

“Overall, we believe that going to the end of the season, we are in the right space and with the right ingredients to do something. Majority of the games, I chose to play my model game to correspond with the DNA of Kaizer Chiefs where we are offensive.

“But I don’t have all the material for this type of football.”

Talking about his ambitions for the rest of the season, Nabi said they are targeting any position that will come with CAF football next season.

We’ll show our tenacity in Nedbank Cup, says Riveiro

Pirates coach targets Baroka’s scalp after big Sundowns loss
Sport
5 hours ago

Polokwane to host Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Municipality says Peter Mokaba Stadium will be in good condition after surface damage from concer
Sport
2 days ago

Bucs coach puts positive spin on Sundowns thrashing

Trainer says derby, midweek game took toll on players
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Late arriver Klaasen hopes to put a smile on his ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Silver lining in Stormers’ injury cloud
Sport / Rugby
3.
Malherbe’s spectre looms large for Stormers ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Boks and Los Pumas set for Twickenham clash
Sport / Rugby
5.
Polokwane to host Bafana’s World Cup qualifier ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Leverkusen aim to close points gap in Bayern clash

Sport / Soccer

Man City need to stay the distance against Newcastle

Sport / Soccer

Galaxy focus on City after bringing Downs to earth

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool ready for final derby at Goodison Park, says Slot

Sport / Soccer

Polokwane to host Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Sport / Soccer

Guardiola wary of weakened Real Madrid

Sport / Soccer

Cardoso calls for focus as Galaxy loom

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.