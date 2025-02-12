Galaxy focus on City after bringing Downs to earth

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has guided his team to an unbeaten run in 13 games in all competitions this season. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIRK KOTZE
TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic strongly believes their recent purple patch was on merit, lauding his players for grasping his teachings after replacing Sead Ramović in November, after serving as his deputy for two years.
Even current log leaders and perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns could not stop Galaxy’s juggernaut as the Rockets stunned them 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, stretching their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions.
Kamogelo Sebelebele scored the goal that bagged Galaxy maximum points.
“We’re fourth now on the table, and what more can I say? Galaxy deserve to win this game and to be where they are now... we also deserve to celebrate. I am happy that this group of players recognised the changes we introduced and absorbed new methods. For example, the way we defend set pieces is unbelievable,” Beganovic said.
“We have 22 players and now we can count on all of them. It’s a beautiful feeling when all your players understand what you want and what you’ve been preparing them for.”
Galaxy next face second-tier Durban City away in the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Friday (7pm).
Beganovic has made it clear they want to achieve more after upsetting Sundowns. The Galaxy coach insisted their goal was still to finish in the top eight.
“We must now prepare for the cup game [against City]. We don’t want to stop... we want to push for more achievements. Our goal is top eight but if it’s possible to achieve more, why not? We won’t give up... we will fight for every point until the end of the season,” Beganovic said.
The 41-year-old Bosnian also attributed their evident high level of fitness to “good periodisation”, saying they knew that February was going to be hectic with a congestion of fixtures.
“We knew that February was going to be packed with fixtures and tough... we’ve played eight games already this month [in fact they’ve played four and they are left with three]. We also recover our players well,” Beganovic said.
Coach says win over champs was well deserved
Galaxy focus on City after bringing Downs to earth
Happy coach Adnan Beganovic insists their goal is still to finish in the top eight
