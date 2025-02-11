Sport / Soccer

Polokwane to host Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Municipality says Peter Mokaba Stadium will be in good condition after surface damage from concert

11 February 2025 - 18:35
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Iqraam Rayners and Bafana Bafana teammates thank the fans after their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win against South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium in November 2024. The national team play their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in March at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BackpagePix
Iqraam Rayners and Bafana Bafana teammates thank the fans after their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win against South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium in November 2024. The national team play their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in March at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BackpagePix

The Polokwane municipality has given assurances the Peter Mokaba Stadium will be ready to host the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Lesotho in March. 

Limpopo-based Premier Soccer League sides Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United have not had access to the 2010 World Cup venue in recent weeks after the surface was badly damaged during a music concert in December. 

The provincial government said it is confident the stadium will be ready to host its first match of the new year when coach Hugo Broos’ charges host their Cosafa neighbours on March 21. 

Bafana will travel to Benin by charter flight shortly after the game to face the West Africans in a second qualifier a few days later. 

“The match is not only another fixture on the football calendar, it is a momentous occasion for our city, our province and our country as we rally behind our boys in their quest to secure a spot in football’s grandest stage,” said Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba. 

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan said: “Hosting the game in Polokwane is a continuation of our commitment to take the team to different parts of the country.

“We hope to see the passionate and packed stadiums we saw in Mangaung, Gqeberha and Cape Town during the team’s unbeaten run in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last year. It is Polokwane’s turn to fill up the stadium.”

Bafana are in a strong position in the six-team World Cup qualifying group C on seven points from four matches with fellow group leaders Rwanda and Benin. Group powerhouse Nigeria have had a nightmare start and are wallowing in fifth place with three points.

The South Africans, bronze medallists at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, would like a convincing win against Lesotho to build their goal difference. A slip-up against their landlocked neighbours would be a setback to their campaign to be in Mexico, Canada and the US in 2026.

Cardoso calls for focus as Galaxy loom

Sundowns coach Cardoso wants his players to give their all in the remaining matches
Sport
1 day ago

Bucs coach puts positive spin on Sundowns thrashing

Trainer says derby, midweek game took toll on players
Sport
2 days ago

Broos happy with Bafana’s Afcon draw, says Egypt are group B favourites

We have a great opportunity to qualify for the next round, says SA coach
Sport
2 weeks ago

Fifa under fire for awarding Saudi Arabia 2034 World Cup

Amnesty International says move will put lives at risk amid criticism of the country’s human rights record
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rutherford breaks through with emotional win in ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
GAVIN RICH: Nonstop treadmill undermines ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Brevis reborn as MI Cape Town finally fulfil ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Guardiola wary of weakened Real Madrid
Sport / Soccer
5.
Ireland keep unbeaten record against Scotland
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Cardoso calls for focus as Galaxy loom

Sport / Soccer

Bucs coach puts positive spin on Sundowns thrashing

Sport / Soccer

New signings need time to gel, says Chiefs coach

Sport / Soccer

Sekhukhune ‘automatically pumped up’ to face high-flying Pirates

Sport / Soccer

Downs aim for derby win to solidify lead

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.