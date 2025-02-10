Sport / Soccer

Plymouth coach over the moon after Liverpool win

Miron Muslic left speechless as second-tier side knocks Premier League leaders from the FA Cup

10 February 2025 - 18:45
by Pearl Josephine Nazare
Plymouth Argyle manager Miron Muslic said beating Liverpool was a magical day for his team. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — Plymouth Argyle head coach Miron Muslic was lost for words after his struggling second-tier side knocked out Premier League leaders Liverpool from the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win on Sunday.

A much-changed Liverpool side’s hopes of a quadruple were dashed at Home Park by Plymouth after Scottish forward Ryan Hardie converted a 53rd-minute penalty after a Harvey Elliott handball.

Plymouth, who are rooted to the bottom of the Championship, had also stunned Premier League side Brentford in the previous round of the FA Cup and Muslic was proud his team's efforts.

“I'm speechless, and normally they tell me I’m eloquent. It's a big moment, day for us,” Muslic told ITV.

“Another chapter in Argyle’s history. Showing this performance, desire and joy to defend against Liverpool, who will be on you. The lads did it fantastic today.

“A big moment and I think I will realise that when I go back to my apartment and have a moment. It’s the game we love, and those moments sometimes as coach we miss. I also want to enjoy it.

“It's a magical day for us. I told the lads in the locker room to enjoy it.”

Plymouth have another big task at hand as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship. They next host 14th-placed Millwall on Wednesday.

“We are now part of Argyle history ... but don’t forget we have to go again on Wednesday and we will,” the Bosnian said.

Reuters

Plymouth knock Liverpool out of FA Cup

Second-tier side pull off a 1-0 fourth round win at Home Park
Sport
1 day ago

Bucs coach puts positive spin on Sundowns thrashing

Trainer says derby, midweek game took toll on players
Sport
1 day ago

Bremen the focus not Celtic, says Bayern coach

Bundesliga leaders face Champions League playoff against Celtic but must first deal with domestic opponents on Friday
Sport
4 days ago

New signings need time to gel, says Chiefs coach

Nasreddine Nabi praises performances of Glody Lilepo, Tashreeq Morris and Thabo Cele
Sport
5 days ago

Real Madrid’s Mbappe, Bellingham sidelined for Copa del Rey quarters

Manager tries to navigate through the defensive injury crisis ahead of tough fixtures
Sport
6 days ago
