Plymouth knock Liverpool out of FA Cup

09 February 2025 - 20:29
by Pearl Josephine Nazare
Adam Randell of Plymouth Argyle celebrates victory after the FA Cup match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool at Home Park in Plymouth, England, February 9 2025. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — A much-changed Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup by struggling second-tier side Plymouth Argyle, who pulled off a stunning 1-0 fourth round win at Home Park on Sunday that put an end to the visitors’ hopes of a quadruple.

The hosts took the lead in the 53rd minute after they were awarded a penalty for handball by midfielder Harvey Elliott and Ryan Hardie stepped up to send Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher the wrong way.

Premier League leaders Liverpool were bereft of ideas and had just one shot on target in the opening half, with Plymouth keeper Conor Hazard making a diving save in the 36th minute to keep out James McConnell’s long-range shot.

Ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday, Liverpool made wholesale changes with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Alexis Mac Allister among the big-names rested and left at home.

Liverpool, who were also forced into an early change when defender Joe Gomez went down injured, failed to create many chances in a scrappy encounter as Plymouth, who sit bottom of the second-tier Championship, gradually grew in confidence.

Referee Samuel Barrott gestures to the penalty spot after Harvey Elliott of Liverpool handles the ball during the FA Cup match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool at Home Park in Plymouth, England, February 9 2025. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES
Arne Slot’s side switched gears after going down but Hazard proved to be the hero for Plymouth as the Northern Irishman brilliantly kept out Diogo Jota's volley in added time, as well as a header from Darwin Nunez.

With Liverpool top of the Premier League, having strolled into the Champions League’s last 16 and reached the League Cup final, some fans and pundits had begun to speculate about a potential quadruple.

Plymouth’s remarkable victory, however, brought a shuddering halt to talk of clean sweep of silverware for Slot’s side, who had only lost three games all season, before Sunday.

Meanwhile, there was no surprise in the other FA Cup fourth-round tie with Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers beating second-tier Championship side Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park.

There was little to separate the two teams in the opening minutes before Wolves hit Blackburn with two rapid-fire goals through midfielder Joao Gomes in the 33rd minute and seconds later via forward Matheus Cunha.

Blackburn defender Dominic Hyam had the ball in the back of the net in the 19th minute but his celebrations were cut short when the linesman’s flag went up for offside.

Reuters

