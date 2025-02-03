Amorim keeps calm as transfer window comes to close

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Picture: CARL RECINE/GETTY IMAGES
Manchester — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim insisted there was no need to panic in the final days of the January transfer window, despite his side slipping to another home defeat on Sunday.
After their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, United have lost seven of their first 13 league home matches this season, their joint-most at this stage of a league campaign, along with 1893/94.
Goals have been hard to come by for United, with only Everton and the bottom three finding the net on fewer occasions in the Premier League.
With one day to go until the January window closes, Amorim said there would be no panic in the transfer market.
“We are trying everything to improve the team without doing [the transfer] mistakes of the past,” Amorim said.
“And trying to balance the urgency of the moment, we know all of the aspects of our club in the moment but we are trying everything.
“When the window closes we will see the players, I’m focused on improving the team as a group, we need to win more games and we will try to do that, this season is like that.
“We need small improvements, try to win points, win the momentum, then we had setbacks and we go again.”
Amorim has not picked up back-to-back league wins since taking charge in November, but believes the performance against Palace did show signs of improvement.
“The performance improved. Not a lot, but I think we played better than the other games, even against Southampton, we played better today,” he said.
“But when you continue to lose, especially at home, you have that feeling it’s nothing, the small improvement of the team. Let’s go again and see the next game.”
Meanwhile, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa on loan, both Premier League clubs announced, bringing to an end a difficult few weeks for the England striker after he was frozen out at Old Trafford.
Rashford, who has been capped 60 times by England, will join Villa until the end of the season.
“I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision. I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the manager’s ambitions.
“I just want to play football and am excited to get started,” Rashford posted on social media.
“I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen. I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season.”
Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for Manchester United after coming through the club’s youth system and breaking into the senior side in 2016.
He has lifted the Europa League, two FA Cups and two League Cups.
However, the striker had not featured for United since mid-December after admitting he was ready for a new challenge in his career.
Amorim called into question the forward’s work rate and defended his decision to again omit him from his squad for their win over Fulham in January, insisting he would rather put a goalkeeper coach on the bench than a player not giving their all.
Amorim keeps calm as transfer window comes to close
Manchester United manager says there is no need to panic despite defeat to Crystal Palace
Manchester — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim insisted there was no need to panic in the final days of the January transfer window, despite his side slipping to another home defeat on Sunday.
After their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, United have lost seven of their first 13 league home matches this season, their joint-most at this stage of a league campaign, along with 1893/94.
Goals have been hard to come by for United, with only Everton and the bottom three finding the net on fewer occasions in the Premier League.
With one day to go until the January window closes, Amorim said there would be no panic in the transfer market.
“We are trying everything to improve the team without doing [the transfer] mistakes of the past,” Amorim said.
“And trying to balance the urgency of the moment, we know all of the aspects of our club in the moment but we are trying everything.
“When the window closes we will see the players, I’m focused on improving the team as a group, we need to win more games and we will try to do that, this season is like that.
“We need small improvements, try to win points, win the momentum, then we had setbacks and we go again.”
Amorim has not picked up back-to-back league wins since taking charge in November, but believes the performance against Palace did show signs of improvement.
“The performance improved. Not a lot, but I think we played better than the other games, even against Southampton, we played better today,” he said.
“But when you continue to lose, especially at home, you have that feeling it’s nothing, the small improvement of the team. Let’s go again and see the next game.”
Meanwhile, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa on loan, both Premier League clubs announced, bringing to an end a difficult few weeks for the England striker after he was frozen out at Old Trafford.
Rashford, who has been capped 60 times by England, will join Villa until the end of the season.
“I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision. I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the manager’s ambitions.
“I just want to play football and am excited to get started,” Rashford posted on social media.
“I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen. I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season.”
Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for Manchester United after coming through the club’s youth system and breaking into the senior side in 2016.
He has lifted the Europa League, two FA Cups and two League Cups.
However, the striker had not featured for United since mid-December after admitting he was ready for a new challenge in his career.
Amorim called into question the forward’s work rate and defended his decision to again omit him from his squad for their win over Fulham in January, insisting he would rather put a goalkeeper coach on the bench than a player not giving their all.
Reuters
Arsenal crush Man City 5-1 to stay firmly in title race
Man Utd fall to Palace at Old Trafford
DRC asks top European soccer clubs to end ‘Visit Rwanda’ sponsorship deals
Clubs spent billions on transfers in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Arsenal crush Man City 5-1 to stay firmly in title race
Man Utd fall to Palace at Old Trafford
DRC asks top European soccer clubs to end ‘Visit Rwanda’ sponsorship deals
Clubs spent billions on transfers in 2024
Not advancing in Champions League will hit Man City in pocket, says Guardiola
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.