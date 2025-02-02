Sundowns hammer blunt Arrows

Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a penalty with teammates during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, February 2, 2025. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns continued to get results under coach Miguel Cardoso after winning their fifth successive match in the Premier Soccer League when they beat Golden Arrows 4-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
The victory caused Masandawana to establish their six-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates, who claimed a 1-0 victory over archrivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
Even though Sundowns fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the team style of play this season, Cardoso, who joined the club in mid-December, is yet to lose a league match — winning against Stellenbosch, AmaZulu, Richards Bay, Magesi and now Arrows.
This was probably their best performance under Cardoso, especially in the second half as they outplayed Arrows who didn’t have answers for their attacking play.
Peter Shalulile came off the bench to score a brace in the second half, while Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored the other from a spot kick before Teboho Mokoena netted late.
Sundowns started lively as they searched for the opening goal, but Arrows remained compact in their approach as they tried to neutralise Sundowns’ attacking system in the first half.
They denied Sundowns space, and the home side could not get Iqraam Rayners into the game with Arrows threatening on transitions.
Cardoso made a change, taking off Sphelele Mkhulise, who was replaced by Shalulile after the half-hour mark. It injected new life into Sundowns’ attack as he made an immediate impact.
The Namibian international drew a penalty for Sundowns after a foul inside the box by Arrows keeper Isima Watenga after attacking a loose ball.
Ribeiro Costa made no mistake from the penalty as he fired Masandawana ahead. With momentum on their side, Sundowns continued where they left off in the first half. Shalulile doubled the lead four minutes after the hour mark after he was picked inside the box by Rayners.
Arrows offered little going forward in the second half and could not trouble Ronwen Williams in goal as it became one-way traffic.
Mokoena made it 4-0 with six minutes remaining with a shot from outside the box that deflected into the goal.
Sundowns will now turn their attention to the Tshwane derby against struggling SuperSport United on Wednesday at this venue.
In the other results on Sunday, TS Galaxy beat Cape Town City 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium.
Meanwhile, Thembinkosi Lorch completed his season-long loan move to Wydad Casablanca from Sundowns on Sunday, the Moroccan giants confirmed.
Cardoso yet to lose PSL match after five games
Sundowns hammer blunt Arrows
Masandawana establish six-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates in PSL
Mamelodi Sundowns continued to get results under coach Miguel Cardoso after winning their fifth successive match in the Premier Soccer League when they beat Golden Arrows 4-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
The victory caused Masandawana to establish their six-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates, who claimed a 1-0 victory over archrivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
Even though Sundowns fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the team style of play this season, Cardoso, who joined the club in mid-December, is yet to lose a league match — winning against Stellenbosch, AmaZulu, Richards Bay, Magesi and now Arrows.
This was probably their best performance under Cardoso, especially in the second half as they outplayed Arrows who didn’t have answers for their attacking play.
Peter Shalulile came off the bench to score a brace in the second half, while Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored the other from a spot kick before Teboho Mokoena netted late.
Sundowns started lively as they searched for the opening goal, but Arrows remained compact in their approach as they tried to neutralise Sundowns’ attacking system in the first half.
They denied Sundowns space, and the home side could not get Iqraam Rayners into the game with Arrows threatening on transitions.
Cardoso made a change, taking off Sphelele Mkhulise, who was replaced by Shalulile after the half-hour mark. It injected new life into Sundowns’ attack as he made an immediate impact.
The Namibian international drew a penalty for Sundowns after a foul inside the box by Arrows keeper Isima Watenga after attacking a loose ball.
Ribeiro Costa made no mistake from the penalty as he fired Masandawana ahead. With momentum on their side, Sundowns continued where they left off in the first half. Shalulile doubled the lead four minutes after the hour mark after he was picked inside the box by Rayners.
Arrows offered little going forward in the second half and could not trouble Ronwen Williams in goal as it became one-way traffic.
Mokoena made it 4-0 with six minutes remaining with a shot from outside the box that deflected into the goal.
Sundowns will now turn their attention to the Tshwane derby against struggling SuperSport United on Wednesday at this venue.
In the other results on Sunday, TS Galaxy beat Cape Town City
2-0 at Mbombela Stadium.
Meanwhile, Thembinkosi Lorch completed his season-long loan move to Wydad Casablanca from Sundowns on Sunday, the Moroccan giants confirmed.
Nabi started unfit Shabalala for Chiefs in derby loss
Chiefs suffer huge blow as Duba ruled out of Soweto derby
Pirates not favourites to win Soweto derby, says Thalente Mbatha
Matlou back at his best for Chiefs ahead of derby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Man Utd fall to Palace at Old Trafford
DRC asks top European soccer clubs to end ‘Visit Rwanda’ sponsorship deals
Clubs spent billions on transfers in 2024
Chiefs suffer huge blow as Duba ruled out of Soweto derby
Matlou back at his best for Chiefs ahead of derby
Ncikazi credits Riveiro for Orlando Pirates’ rise
Broos happy with Bafana’s Afcon draw, says Egypt are group B favourites
Not advancing in Champions League will hit Man City in pocket, says Guardiola
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.