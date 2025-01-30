Sport / Soccer

Clubs spent billions on transfers in 2024

Fifa says $8.59bn was paid out for 22,779 international transfers

30 January 2025 - 18:39
by Rohith Nair
Julian Alvarez's transfer fee from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid was the highest in 2024. Picture: REUTERS
Clubs worldwide made a record 22,779 international transfers in men’s football in 2024 for a total spend of $8.59bn, world soccer’s governing body Fifa said in its Global Transfer Report published on Thursday.

The figure is the second-highest spend after a record-breaking 2023 when clubs spent $9.63bn on international transfers.

Fifa also said a record 78,742 international player transfers were completed in 2024 across men’s and women's professional and amateur soccer.

English clubs were once again the number one spenders with $1.88bn spent on incoming transfers while they also received $1.34bn for outgoing players.

The most expensive international transfer was Argentina forward Julian Alvarez’s move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid in a deal worth about $78.26m plus €20m in potential add-ons.

The top five international transfers also include Goncalo Ramos from Benfica to Paris St Germain, Leny Yoro from Lille to Manchester United, Joao Neves from Benfica to Paris St Germain and Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig to Barcelona.

With the top five transfers costing no less than a reported €55m, Real Madrid’s deal to sign France forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain for free represented a huge coup for the European champions.

PSG were the top spending European club on international transfers followed by Manchester United and Olympique Lyonnais.

Women’s soccer hit a record spend of $15.6m on international transfers in 2024, more than double that of the spend in 2023 ($6.1m).

The biggest transfer saw American side Bay FC sign Racheal Kundananji from Real Madrid for a reported $860,000 to set a then world record in women’s soccer.

That record was broken when Chelsea made Naomi Girma the first female million-dollar player, signing the American defender in January for a fee reported by British media to be in the region of $1.12m.

Bay FC and Chelsea were the top spending women’s teams followed by Barcelona and Orlando Pride.

Amateur soccer also saw a total of 53,679 transfers, a 4.3% increase on the previous year.

Reuters

