Chiefs suffer huge blow as Duba ruled out of Soweto derby

Soweto derby coaches Jose Riveiro of Orlando Pirates and Nasredinne Nabi of Kaizer Chiefs chat during a media conference on Thursday. Picture: BACKPAGE PIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Kaizer Chiefs have suffered a huge blow ahead of the Soweto derby with confirmation that exciting attacker Wandile Duba has been ruled out with injury.
Speaking during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) prematch media conference in Soweto on Thursday afternoon, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi confirmed Duba had suffered a knee injury.
Duba, who has been one of the standout performers for Amakhosi this season, was stretchered off the field during last weekend’s Nedbank Cup win over minnows Free Agents.
Duba has scored four goals and contributed one assist after 14 matches in the league this season and he was certainly going to add value to the Amakhosi attack on Saturday.
His absence leaves Nabi with a selection headache as it leaves him with Ranga Chivaviro as the only recognised striker in the team, with Ashley du Preez still injured while new signing Tashreeq Morris arrived at the club suspended.
Morris is serving a suspension for the red card he received while playing for SuperSport United against Sekhukhune United earlier in January.
Wandile Duba is out. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DANIEL HLONGWANE
Recently signed winger Makabi Lilepo, 27, can be used as a striker but Amakhosi are running against time to get his work permit sorted out in time for the match.
“He is going to be out for about three to four weeks according to the last report we got from the medical department. It is a knee injury and we wish him a speedy recovery,” Nabi said about Duba’s injury.
Nabi will be featuring in his first Soweto derby and is looking forward to experiencing one of the biggest matches on the continent.
“I am honoured to be part of this big day. Soweto has a big history in Africa and it is an honour for me as an African coach to be part of one of the biggest derbies on the continent.
“You can feel the atmosphere as this big day approaches. Everyone in the technical staff is happy to be part of this event.
“I remember seeing Fifa president Gianni Infantino in the stands and he was very happy about the derby. I can tell you I am happy and looking forward to being part of the match.”
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has said that winning the derby will disappoint his family, especially his father, Jimmy, who supports Amakhosi.
Mabasa, who grew up supporting Pirates, wants to help his team get one over their archrivals even though his family may disapprove.
The 28-year-old said he has been trying to convince his father to change and support the Buccaneers — without luck.
“My father is one person I speak to almost every day.
“I’m grateful for his support, but one thing I have not managed to do is persuade him to change allegiance to Pirates,” Mabasa said.
“He is a Chiefs supporter and many people at home are Chiefs supporters.
“Hopefully, I will disappoint them by helping the team [Pirates] win the game on Saturday.”
Meanwhile, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes a positive result on Saturday will play a big role in their push for the PSL title.
After facing Chiefs, Pirates will have tricky matches in Sekhukhune United on Wednesday and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, both away.
“Yes, of course, there is no better way to recover after the games and feel fresh and confident than getting a result.
“We are playing for the points, it is our business, so every time we get a good result everything looks much better,” Riveiro said.
Additional reporting by Neville Khoza
