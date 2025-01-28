Referee Coote in Klopp rant apology as he comes out as gay

Sacked English Premier League referee David Coote. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL REGAN
Former Premier League referee David Coote has apologised for the actions that led to his sacking in December by English soccer’s referees’ body PGMOL, saying the pressure of the job and fear of abuse due to his sexuality triggered his behaviour.
Coote was fired after being suspended in November after a video circulated on social media showing the official allegedly abusing Liverpool and their ex-manager Jurgen Klopp.
The 42-year-old Coote, who officiated more than 100 top-flight games, said fear of coming out as gay led him to turn to drugs and added that he “was not sober” at the time of the video.
“I want to apologise to anybody I’ve offended by my actions … you can tell by the video I wasn’t sober,” Coote told The Sun in an interview.
“I have received deeply unpleasant abuse during my career as a ref and to add my sexuality to that would have been really difficult.
“My sexuality isn’t the only reason that led me to be in that position.
“But I’m not telling an authentic story if I don’t say that I’m gay and that I’ve had real struggles dealing with hiding that.
“I hid my emotions as a young ref and I hid my sexuality as well, a good quality as a referee but a terrible quality as a human being.”
The PGMOL suspended Coote on November 11.
The controversy escalated a few days later when The Sun released a video allegedly showing him snorting white powder while officiating at Euro 2024, prompting a new Uefa investigation.
Coote, who also officiated at the 2024 Olympics, said he had been in an “incredibly dark place” since the video was published while struggling with pressure due to his workload.
“In 2023 I lost my mum suddenly. At the same time, my uncle was diagnosed with motor neuron disease.
“After Covid-19 and the introduction of VAR, six officials were suddenly needed for each game,” he said.
“I don’t recognise myself in the cocaine video. I can’t resonate with how I felt then, but that was me.
“I was struggling with the schedule and there was no opportunity to stop. And so, I found myself in that position, escaping.
“I received nothing for it. I’m really disappointed that anything like this has come out because it tarnishes the integrity of the game.”
The former referee said he was over his drug habit after having therapy but still felt shame over his actions.
“I’m guilty of doing what I did, but I’m trying to be the best person that I can be now.
“I’ve taken steps to try to be the best I can be both from a physical and a mental wellbeing,” he said.
“To other people who are in my situation, I’d say seek help and talk to somebody because if you bottle it up like I have done, it has to come out in some way.”
