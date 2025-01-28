Nasief Morris to coach UCT women’s football team

Nasief Morris is the new coach of the UCT women’s football team. File photo: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Former Bafana Bafana defender Nasief Morris has been named head coach of the University of Cape Town (UCT) women’s football team.
The former Santos FC star, with 37 national caps, succeeds Ahmed Parker. The UCT women’s team has recorded outstanding performances in the Sasol League Western Cape.
Mark Bashe, UCT’s manager of sport and recreation, described Morris’s appointment as “strategic”.
“We had to ensure we got the right coaching for the league and Nasief was the perfect choice. His international renown underscores our commitment to taking women’s football seriously,” said Bashe.
“The move is about inspiring aspiring women footballers to come to UCT. Our immediate goal is establishing ourselves in the league, building our product and avoiding relegation. We believe Nasief will take us far and his presence will motivate our players immensely.”
Bashe said UCT was recruiting student and non-student athletes, focusing on balancing academic excellence and athletic performance.
Morris recently served as an assistant coach at Cape Town Spurs alongside Shaun Bartlett, another former Bafana Bafana star.
Morris began his career with Santos in Cape Town before playing for clubs in Greece, Spain and Cyprus, eventually retiring at SuperSport United. His appointment comes as UCT’s women’s football team prepares for its 2025 Hollywoodbets Super League debut after securing second place in the 2024 national play-offs.
Thambolinye Mzoneli, a senior player in the team, is excited about the new era.
“Having a coach like Nasief with so much experience is incredibly motivating. His tactical skills bring a new vibe to the team. We have the talent, the mentality and the willpower to succeed. With a great coach, we’re aiming for a top-three finish,” she said.
Morris said he was excited about the “challenge”.
“My main objective is to cement our place in the league and help the team adapt to the demands of the Super League. I know this is not men’s football. However, football is football and I’m here to improve the players individually and as a team. I’m grateful for the technical team’s support and am confident we’ll work together to achieve our goals.”
Morris admitted his reputation and the position bring huge pressure.
“I know the pressure that comes with the role and much is expected from me, but that’s part of football. With the support of my team we’ll overcome hurdles and stick to our objectives for the season.”
