Riveiro happy with Nedbank Cup win before Soweto derby

Jose Riveiro, coach of Orlando Pirates, during the Nedbank Cup last 32 match against Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday. Picture: GERHARD DURAAN
Orlando Pirates, maturing with every game, are in a good space ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday, says coach José Riveiro.
The Buccaneers continued with their impressive run when they beat Richards Bay 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday to progress to the next round. They are on course to defend their title.
The win comes after they beat Al Ahly 2-1 in Cairo in their final group match of the CAF Champions League to finish unbeaten.
Against Richards Bay on Sunday, they didn’t control the game as they normally do, but the Spaniard is happy that even if they are not at their best they still survive.
“We are in a good space now in your eyes because we are getting good results, but the performances have been there for a while and the team is maturing every game,” Riveiro said.
“These games are also important because there are moments where you cannot control the game.
“Pirates this season have been consistent in terms of attitude, in terms of performances, and that’s why we are where we are. And the day we stop performing this way and fighting this way we are not going to get results.”
We are in a good space right now in your eyes because we are getting good results but the performances have been there for a while and the team is maturing every game
Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates coach
Patrick Maswanganyi scored a brace in five minutes and was involved in a third goal, which Tshegofatso Mabasa scored deep in time added on.
Yanela Mbuthuma scored the consolation for the Natal Rich Boyz.
After the two goals, the Buccaneers became sloppy and they were back footed in the second half before sealing the victory late in the match.
“Sometimes we do [lose control] when every opponent has a moment during the game,” the coach said.
“We have experienced those situations well, even in the Champions League, where the opposition is capable of dominating you in certain situations.
“But the key is so far this season we’ve managed to survive in those particular moments, not conceding many chances.
“But the team that we have in every scenario is not exceptional again today [Sunday], which is slightly different because of the field condition.
“In the first half, we managed to be like the Pirates we want to be in every game and then in the second half when Richards Bay were chasing balls and, normally, there will be a moment where we will not be in control.”
Chiefs unveil new signings Lilepo, Cele and Morris
Pirates fail to impress as they progress to last 16
Thapelo Morena says Downs aim to widen gap at the top
