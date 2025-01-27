Sport / Soccer

Chiefs unveil new signings Lilepo, Cele and Morris

27 January 2025 - 19:44
by Sihle Ndebele
New Kaizer Chiefs winger Makabi Lilepo being welcomed by club bosses, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr and football manager Bobby Motaung.
Kaizer Chiefs have bolstered their squad with three new signings in 27-year-old right wing Makabi Lilepo, who joins from French third-tier side Valenciennes, former SA youth international Thabo Cele and striker Tashreeq Morris.

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said they were excited to welcome Lilepo to Naturena, vowing they will help him to settle in quickly. 

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of a player with his experience and wish him all the best. We’ll do our utmost to help him settle in quickly and look forward to seeing him in action soon,” Motaung said of Lilepo’s capture in a statement Chiefs released on Monday.

Kaizer Chiefs

 

The Amakhosi statement added that Lilepo would only join the playing squad once his work permit is finalised, casting doubt on the possibility of featuring in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Before moving to France, Lilepo was on the books of Sudanese giants Al Hilal, having also played for AS Vita in his homeland of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The new Chiefs winger scored eight goals in 16 matches for Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League between 2021 and 2023.

Cele joins as a free agent after his Russian top-flight side FC Fakel Voronezh confirmed last week they had agreed to terminate the 28-year-old’s contract as he had to return to SA, citing family reasons.

Morris joins from SuperSport United in a deal that saw Christian Saile go in the opposite direction. 

Lilepo and Morris both penned two-and-a-half-year contracts at Naturena, while Cele signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, which includes an option for an additional year.

Chiefs need fans more when chips are down, says Ben Youssef

Assistant coach says he hopes the supporters forgive team for losing against Arrows
Sport
1 week ago

Thapelo Morena says Downs aim to widen gap at the top

Mamelodi Sundowns target win over Magesi FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium
Sport
6 days ago

Super sub Vilakazi nets the winner for Chiefs

Even though they were better than Sekhukhune, Amakhosi were still clumsy, losing possession cheaply
Sport
1 week ago
