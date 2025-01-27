Amorim says he would pick 63-year-old coach over Rashford

London — Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has suggested he would rather give a place on the bench to his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach instead of Marcus Rashford because of a perceived lack of effort.

Amorim defended his decision to again omit forward Rashford from his squad for Sunday's 1-0 win over Fulham, insisting he would rather put the club’s goalkeeper coach on the bench than a player not giving their all.

Rashford has not featured for United since mid-December, after he admitted he was ready for a new challenge in his career, with the England international not in the team’s travelling party for Sunday’s narrow Premier League victory.

Amorim has always been adamant he will not allow anything less than full application from his players, even if the club is struggling to find form under the Portuguese coach.

“It's always the same reason,” Amorim said when asked about Rashford's latest omission. “The reasons is the training, the way I see what a footballer should do.